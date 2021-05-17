Sharp’s new phone has a giant 1-inch camera sensor and Leica branding



It seems that Leica has discovered a new cellular camera associate, following Huawei’s sanctions-induced retreat from the worldwide smartphone market. Sharp simply introduced the Aquos R6 in Japan, and its Leica-branded lens sits in entrance of what’s now the biggest camera sensor on any phone.

The 20-megapixel 1-inch sensor is comparable in specs to what you’d discover in Sony’s high-end RX100 compact cameras. It’s solely the second 1-inch sensor ever to make its method into a smartphone, and the primary to make its method into a phone from an conventional phone producer — Panasonic launched the Android-powered CM1 again in 2014, however it wasn’t precisely a mainstream system. The closest any present phone will get to a 1-inch sensor is Xiaomi’s new Mi 11 Extremely, which has a 1/1.12-inch element behind the lens.

Just one rear camera, however it’s a large one

The f/1.9 “Summicron” lens can also be a lot wider than on different telephones’ main cameras, with an equal focal size of 19mm — that’s in ultrawide territory. Oddly, it’s the solely outward-facing camera on the R6, so that you’ll want to make use of digital zoom for extra standard focal lengths. The camera bump additionally homes an LED flash and a time-of-flight sensor.

The Aquos R6’s different large characteristic is its show, which Sharp calls a Professional IGZO OLED. It’s a 6.6-inch 2,730 x 1,260 panel with a peak brightness of two,000 nits and a variable refresh fee of 1 to 240Hz. Most Android telephones up to now haven’t been in a position to supply OLED shows with really variable refresh charges that adapt to content material in actual time — this panel seems like essentially the most superior accessible on any phone proper now.

Elsewhere the R6’s specs are commonplace for a 2021 flagship: a Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It’ll go on sale in June in Japan via carriers NTT Docomo and SoftBank. Pricing isn’t but accessible.