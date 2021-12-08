Shashi Tharoor raised questions on the judicial system in Lok Sabha, said- Court could not stop ‘majority extremism’

Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor also targeted the attitude of the higher courts regarding this bill introduced in Parliament. He said that the inaction of the judiciary almost always favors those in power.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the judiciary has failed to check majority extremism. He said this while arguing the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021. Initiating the discussion, Shashi Tharoor said that his party supports this bill.

Keeping his point, the Congress leader also targeted the attitude of the higher courts. He said that the inaction of the judiciary almost always favors those in power. Because of this the court not only spared the wrongdoings of the government against the citizens. He said the independence of the Supreme Court has come under scrutiny in recent years.

Giving different examples, Tharoor said that judges act arbitrarily on the basis of prejudice or political insistence. He also asked what the government is going to do about increasing the retirement age of High Court judges from 62 to 65 and Supreme Court judges to 68 years.

Know about the bill: This bill, introduced in the Parliament, regulates the salary and conditions of service of the judges of the High Court and Supreme Court of India. Through this, all retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts and their family members are entitled to pension or family pension. Judges also get a certain amount apart from pension or family pension on attaining a certain age as per a specified scale.

It has five age groups. In which the minimum age is 80, 85, 90, 95 and 100 years. With age, the amount of pension or family pension increases by 20 to 100 percent additional amount.