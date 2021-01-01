Shastri book launch: Ravi Shastri said at the book launch that everything is open

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has responded to allegations that he fell victim to Kovid-1 of during his book launch. After Shastri, three members of Team India’s support staff also tested positive. The last Test of the series between India and England was then canceled in Manchester.

After this, a section of English media targeted Ravi Shastri for organizing the book launch event. The event took place on September 1st. There were also reports in the Indian media that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was angry with coach Shastri and captain Virat Kohli.



Speaking to the English newspaper Mid-Day, Shastri said the entire United Kingdom is ‘open’ and there are no restrictions of any kind.

Responding to the allegations against him, he said, “The whole country is open. Anything could have happened from the first Test.

Apart from Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and physiotherapist Dr Nitin Patel were sent to isolation from the fourth test. But before the Manchester test, assistant physio Yogesh Parmar was also found to be Covid-19 positive. The Manchester Test was then canceled.

Shastri lauded Kohli and company for the excellent performance of the Indian team in England. He said, ‘England’s spectators must have seen such good cricket after a long time and of course from the Indian team. It’s a cowardly time but it’s a great game. The Indian team played well on both sides of the River Thames.

It should be noted here that Shastri was referring to the performance of the Indian team at Lord’s and The Oval. India won both the matches. The River Thames flows through the city of London, with the Oval on one side and Lord’s Plane on the other.

The Indian team won the Test series 2-1 in Australia before winning in England. This was India’s second consecutive Test series victory in Australia.

Shastri said, “No team has shown such a game in Kovid as India has shown in Australia and England. Ask any expert here.