Shastri chases Miandad with shoe in hand: Javed Miandad runs away with peach shoes Ravi Shastri: Ravi Shastri chases after Javed Miandad

Javed Miandad has many memorable stories with the Indian team. Whether it’s a dispute with Kiran More at the 1992 World Cup or Chetan Sharma’s last ball in Sharjah to give his side the victory.Miandad often performed on-field and off-field activities that made headlines. Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian cricket team, has mentioned a similar incident. The scribes have described this phenomenon in their book. In his book ‘Stargazing: The Players in My Life’, Shastri describes in detail many funny incidents. Some of the stories in this book have been published in our partner newspaper Times of India.

The incident related to Javed Miandad dates back to 1987. The Pakistan team was on a tour of India. Shastri wrote, “When the Pakistan team was on a tour of India in 1987, I struggled with Miandad after winning the Hyderabad ODI. It was a very tough match and if Abdul Qadir had not taken a run on the last ball, the match would have been a draw. Pakistan lost seven wickets in that match and we have six. And as a rule of thumb, we were declared the winners because we lost fewer wickets.

Shastri said Pakistan’s Miandad did not like the story. This made him very angry. He further wrote, ‘Miandad did not like this decision very much. After the match he came into our dressing room and said we won by the wrong game. At that time our enthusiasm was high. I was very angry when Miandad spoke, I picked up my shoe and ran after him to the Pakistani dressing room. There Imran Khan intervened and calmed the matter.

However, there was no distance between the two after that. Shastri wrote, ‘We immediately forgot this incident. However, when the team was leaving for the next match, we spent a lot of time together on the plane. It was not mentioned then or later. ‘

