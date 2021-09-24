Shatrughan Sinha arrives late for his wedding: Shatrughan Sinha arrives 3 hours late for his own wedding, he tells an interesting story from his shooting day.

Shatrughan Sinha, who ruled the hearts of the people in the S0 and S0 decades, was famous not only for his acting but also for his delays. Shatrughan Sinha had a habit of arriving late anywhere as he himself arrived 3 hours late for the wedding. This was revealed by Shatrughan Sinha during a recent event.

During the panel discussion with Hindustan Times, Shatrughan Sinha spoke about the changes in the film industry and their workings. In the meantime, he also told the story of his delay. Shatrughan Sinha said he was arriving late to the set and he was not on time at all.



‘I arrived 3 hours late for my own wedding’

Shatrughan said, ‘I arrived at my own wedding just 3 hours late.’ Shatrughan Sinha was married to actress Poonam Chandiramani, who later changed her name to Poonam Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam dated each other for 5 years and then got married in 1980.

‘Arrived late but completed work on time, did not show any difficulty’

Speaking on the occasion, Shatrughan Sinha said, “I used to arrive on the set very late. Although I was known for getting all my work done on time. Even after arriving late on set, I used to finish work ahead of time.

Shatrughan Sinha further said, ‘I have never bothered anyone or shown Tanha. I never said I wasn’t in the mood to shoot today. External shooting never reached. In fact, I used to go to the set whenever I had a fever.

When Shatrughan Sinha reached the shooting despite being ill

Shatrughan Sinha related a story related to one of Gulzar’s films when he reached the shooting despite being ill. The film was shot during ‘Mere Apne’. Shatrughan Sinha said he advised Gulzar Sahib to wear glasses and shoot his entrance scene. But Mr. Gulzar told him that when his eyesight was good, he should come on set for one or two days. It will then be shot comfortably again. Shatrughan Sinha said that he has never canceled the shooting of any film in his career.

Shatrughan Sinha may be coming late to the set in his time, but he praised the stars of today’s era who arrive on set on time and on time.