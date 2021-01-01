Shatrughan Sinha Dharmendra: The Kapil Sharma Show Dharmendra shared interesting stories to Shatrughan Sinha Romance King

His best friends Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will be seen in the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. From pulling each other’s legs, the two friends will be seen sharing some beautiful memories and each other’s secrets on this special occasion. Both veteran artists of their time added friendship, fun and entertainment to the show. While interacting with Kapil Sharma, both the actors did not miss the opportunity to entertain the audience with their love and friendly jokes. During the amusing conversation, Shatrughan Sinha called Dharmendra the ‘King of Romance’. He also said that he has a habit of romancing beautiful women.

‘Dharmendra will always be a woman and a man’

Actor Shatrughan Sinha further teased Dharmendra and said that he is always a female male. Shatrughan Sinha says, ‘Living with one woman at a time. Dharmendra, replying to the words of Shatrughan Sinha, said, ‘Bada naughty hai’. Kapil later shared old photos of both the actors. During the slide show of pictures, Dharmendraji remembered the late Dilip Kumar and expressed his love for him in words. Apart from this, a poem was also recited in the memory of Dilip Kumar.

Dharmendra recited a poem in Dilip Kumar’s memory, ‘Working, coming on a bicycle. A glimpse of it appears in the movie poster. Waking up at night, having unexpected dreams. I woke up in the morning and asked in the mirror, can I become Dilip Kumar?

