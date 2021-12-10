Shatrughan Sinha had left many films because of Amitabh Bachchan, had to return the money; Because of this there was a rift in the relationship

Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha told in his biography that he had left many films because of Amitabh Bachchan and later those films also became superhit.

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has worked in many superhit films in his career. His film ‘Kalicharan’ was released on 7 February 1976. 20 days later, Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Kabhi Kabhi’ was released. With this, it was proved to be another superhit film of Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, Shatrughan Sinha played supporting roles in many films. In the 1970s, he appeared with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Parwana and Bombay to Goa.

Due to the different personality, heavy voice and dialogue delivery, Shatrughan Sinha had established his own identity. Along with this, his popularity was also increasing continuously, but there was also a rift in the friendship of Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha has made many revelations about Amitabh and his friendship in his biography ‘Anything But Khamosh’. Apart from this, he told that because of Amitabh Bachchan, he had to return many films even signing amount.

Shatrughan Sinha writes, ‘The biggest problem was that I was getting a different identity on the basis of my qualifications. Amitabh Bachchan was also understanding this thing and this was the reason why he did not want to see me in many of his films. Shatrughan further wrote in his biography, ‘During Kala Patthar, Amitabh Bachchan had a heroine friend and used to visit him frequently on the shoots. After that we started working in Dostana even then she used to come, but Amitabh never introduced her to us.

He further writes, ‘In showbiz, everyone knows who is coming to meet whom. Even before us, the media gets its news. If Reena Roy was in my make-up room, everyone would have known. Because it was not possible to keep such things hidden in the film industry. In a conversation with Times of India, Shatrughan had told, ‘Films like Deewar, Sholay and Satte Pe Satta were offered to me earlier. But the makers must have felt later that any other actor is better for this film.

Putting his point forward, Shatrughan Sinha had said, ‘Apart from this, many times I did not even have free dates to do these films. Something similar happened with Sholay as well and later my role went to Amitabh Bachchan. I think Jai’s character was finalized last. Ramesh Sippy from his heart wanted me to play that character, but I could not do that film even after trying many times. So it is not at all that my relationship with Amitabh got spoiled after not getting the film.