Shatrughan Sinha had proposed Poonam in a moving train, mother had rejected the relationship by saying black

New Delhi. Actor Shatrughan Sinha, known as the Shotgun of Bollywood, started his film career as a villain. After this, he set his feet from villain to hero on the basis of his special acting. People liked his work in both the roles. And due to this special acting, he was awarded the title of Shotgun of Bollywood.

Born on 9 December 1945 in Kadamkuan, Patna, Shatrughan Sinha made a special mark in films as well as politics. He married actress Poonam Sinha, who won the title of Miss India, on July 9, 1980. The first meeting of these two was in the train while going from Patna to Mumbai. And this is where their love story started… Let us tell you today about the love story of Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha gave heart to Poonam in the very first meeting in the train. Shatrughan had spoken his heart out on paper by writing the dialogue ‘Apne Paon Zameen Par Mat Rahiyega’ from the film ‘Pakeezah’ in a moving train to persuade Poonam. After this he accepted their love.

After this, the series of meetings gradually increased. The enemy expressed his desire to marry his elder brother Ram with Poonam. When their elder Ram Sinha went to meet Poonam’s mother with the proposal of marriage of his younger brother, he rejected the relationship saying that my daughter is fair like milk and how black she is. He also acts as a thief. How will he marry my daughter? After this Ram Sinha came home, but later both of them persuaded their mother in some way and made Rajanand for marriage and they got married.

It is said that even though Shatrughan married Poonam, his affair was still going on with Reena Roy. In an interview, Shatrughan had also admitted that even after marriage, he had a relationship with Reena Roy. At the same time, Poonam had also said that she knew everything about her husband and Reena’s affair. Due to which tension had also arisen in the house. But later Shatrughan came to his family and left Reena forever.

