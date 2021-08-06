Shatrughan Sinha Parliament Session funny Incident, The Kapil Sharma Show: When Shatrughan Sinha started speaking film dialogues in Parliament, Navjot Singh Sidhu was told a funny story

Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has been roaring like a hero even during the Parliament session. He himself told an anecdote in which he started doing film dialogues during the ongoing session in Parliament. Once Shatrughan Sinha arrived in Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Navjot Singh Sidhu was also sitting in front.

Navjot Sidhu and Shatrughan Sinha have a long and deep friendship. In such a situation, Shatrughan Sinha had a lot of fun while sharing this anecdote with him, while Sidhu Paaji also told that Shatrughan Sinha had taught him some words too. Kapil Sharma had told Shatrughan on the show – ‘Shatrughan sir’s film had some dialogues which were very different, unique like – Chaparganju, Abe Oh Arthi Ke Phool. Sir, these dialogues were given to you in the script or they used to come out from within you.

To this Shatrughan Sinha replied, ‘Sometimes it was given, being a friend of Punjab, being from UP Bihar, what we say used to be turrebaaziyan. So if he used to throw trumpet, then people would have liked it.

Then Navjot Singh Sidhu had said – ‘One word he taught me, Jalwa e Jumbish, Ek Tha Aaye Tullah Khalkhali’. On this, Shatrughan Sinha tells anecdote that – When he was in Parliament, he once did dialogues there.

Shatrughan had said- ‘I said that if I do this it will happen, if I do it like this it will happen. And if this happens then there will be Jalwa-e-Jumbish, Aandhi-e-Rebellion, Ayatollah will be disturbed.

She had further told- ‘But the big charmer was ours, she is a very good lady, she knows Urdu, she was the vice chairman. He said, wait – wait, what did you say – Jalwa-e-Jumbish, Aandhi-e-Rebellion, Aa-e-Tullah Khalkhali? We said- ‘Ek picture came, madam you must have seen, its title was- Janam Samjha Karo’.





