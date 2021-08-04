Shatrughan Sinha Poonam Sinha Marriage Actor Revealed I Was Scared At That Time And Wanted To Back Out

Bollywood’s famous actor Shatrughan Sinha has won the hearts of people with his films and his style. He did many such films in his career, which left no stone unturned to make a mark at the box office. Talking about Shatrughan Sinha’s personal life, his and Poonam Sinha’s love story is no different from any film story. The actor is said to have proposed Poonam Sinha in a train and both tied the knot in the year 1980. However, Shatrughan Sinha was very scared at the time of marriage to Poonam Sinha. Not only this, he was thinking of withdrawing from the marriage till the last moment.

This was mentioned by Shatrughan Sinha himself in an interview given to ‘Stardust’ magazine. Referring to his marriage in the interview, Shatrughan Sinha had said, “My strongest emotion at that time was fear. I was very scared. I was very happy being a bachelor, but I had reached a point where I was under pressure to make a decision.”

Talking about this, Shatrughan Sinha further said, “Till the last moment I wanted to back away from it. The wedding was in Mumbai and I was in London. I caught the last flight that took me there at the right time for the wedding.” Shatrughan Sinha also mentioned about Poonam Sinha’s condition in the interview.

Shatrughan Sinha further said about this, “Poonam was in a situation where she was thinking that I was holding back. Poonam has been very good with me and if there were any ups and downs in our marriage, it would have been because of me and not because of her.”

Let us tell you that there was a time in Shatrughan Sinha’s life when Poonam Sinha’s mother rejected the relationship of the actor. This was disclosed by Shatrughan Sinha in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Talking about mother-in-law’s reaction on the show, the actor said, “My mother-in-law was furious. He said that he looks like a punk, has a torn face, our daughter is so beautiful.





