Shatrughan Sinha Taunted NCB Over Aryan Khan Arrest Said He Was Target To Set Score With Shah Rukh Khan

Shatrughan Sinha said on Aryan Khan’s arrest in an interview to NDTV that it was only an excuse, the real matter was to divert attention from the issues.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood’s famous actor Shahrukh Khan, got bail in the cruise drugs case and was allowed to go back to his house on the previous day. Aryan Khan went back to his home after being in jail for about 28 days. Many Bollywood actors had targeted the investigating agency NCB regarding this matter. Recently, Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha said in an interview to NDTV that Aryan was just an excuse. Along with this, Shatrughan Sinha said that this matter was raised to divert attention from the real issues and set the score with Shahrukh Khan.

On the arrest of Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Shatrughan Sinha said, “Kihin ki nizane, kahin ki target. Aryan Khan was just an excuse. The way the new stars were wrapped up, to set the score with Shah Rukh Khan, to distract from the issues. NCP leader Nawab Malik brought out all the things, this is his result. It is a matter of pride that he got justice.”

During the interview, Shatrughan Sinha was also questioned in the matter of raising children. To this, he said, “Whether there is a challenge or not, it must be so. I believe from the very beginning, I preach and practice also. I have also campaigned for anti-tobacco several times. I always say say no to drugs and tobacco.”

In the midst of the interview, Shatrughan Sinha expressed pride in his three children and said, “Today I consider myself lucky in this matter that my children are Luv-Kush and my daughter is Sonakshi. I can say with great pride about these children that they have been brought up so well that they have no habit of any kind, or in such a case they have never heard, seen, found, nor are they act.”

Shatrughan Sinha further said in his statement, “Parents should take care of children, not leave them alone. Parents along with their children must eat food at least once. Referring to Aryan, Shatrughan Sinha said, “As Shah Rukh’s son, if Aryan should not be forgiven, then he should not be made a target either.”