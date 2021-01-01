Shatrughan Sinha’s big revelation about Dharmendra: Kapil Sharma show Shatrughan Sina’s big revelation about Dharmendra leaves everyone in tears
In the promo, Kapil Sharma asks the question, ‘Which heroine is doing which film, who was keeping all this news? On hearing this, Shatrughan Sinha points to Dharmendra and says, ‘Bada naughty hai. Despite all the contradictions, he has not gained as much respect as he has gained in all these years.
Hearing this, Dharmendra says, ‘If something happens, something happens.’ Then Shatrughan Sinha says, ‘Negotiations take place in their case.’
Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha are not only great collaborators but also good friends. They have been close friends for years. When Kapil Sharma asked the two the secret of their deep friendship and said, ‘Do you both have an idea that your brand has been found?’ Shatrughan Sinha said, ‘To a large extent, only those actions are available that I have learned from them.
Dharmendra made his film debut in 1960, while Shatrughan Sinha made his debut in 1970. The two stars have acted together in several films including ‘Loha’, ‘Naseeb’, ‘Jine Nahi Dunga’, ‘Jheel Ke Us Par’, ‘Jaljala’, ‘Takt’, ‘Dost’ and ‘Blackmail’. More movies included.
