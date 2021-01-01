Shatrughan Sinha’s big revelation about Dharmendra: Kapil Sharma show Shatrughan Sina’s big revelation about Dharmendra leaves everyone in tears

The Kapil Sharma show has started banging from 21st August. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were special guests in the show in the first week, this week Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will be seen together. The two stars had a lot of fun in Kapil’s show and also exposed each other’s poles.

The producers have released a promo for this weekend, in which Kapil Sharma is seen asking Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra some funny questions. While answering these questions, Shatrughan Sinha exposes Dharmendra. Archana Puran Singh from Kapil and all the audience laughed when they heard the secret coming out.



In the promo, Kapil Sharma asks the question, ‘Which heroine is doing which film, who was keeping all this news? On hearing this, Shatrughan Sinha points to Dharmendra and says, ‘Bada naughty hai. Despite all the contradictions, he has not gained as much respect as he has gained in all these years.

Hearing this, Dharmendra says, ‘If something happens, something happens.’ Then Shatrughan Sinha says, ‘Negotiations take place in their case.’



Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha are not only great collaborators but also good friends. They have been close friends for years. When Kapil Sharma asked the two the secret of their deep friendship and said, ‘Do you both have an idea that your brand has been found?’ Shatrughan Sinha said, ‘To a large extent, only those actions are available that I have learned from them.

Dharmendra made his film debut in 1960, while Shatrughan Sinha made his debut in 1970. The two stars have acted together in several films including ‘Loha’, ‘Naseeb’, ‘Jine Nahi Dunga’, ‘Jheel Ke Us Par’, ‘Jaljala’, ‘Takt’, ‘Dost’ and ‘Blackmail’. More movies included.

