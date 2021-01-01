Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked: Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked, profile photo changed and name changed to ‘Elon Musk’ – Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked and renamed to Elon Musk

Former Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account was hacked on Saturday, August 21. The hacker then changed his profile photo. The hacker not only changed Shatrughan Sinha’s photo but also changed his name to Elon Musk. A rocket launch photo was posted on the profile. The biggest thing is that Shatrughan Sinha did not know that his own account was hacked.When Shatrughan Sinha found out that his Twitter account had been hacked, he tweeted to inform his followers. He wrote, ‘Unfortunately some people hacked my Twitter account for a few hours. Fortunately, this case is now over. Please ignore all tweets and links posted about cryptocurrency. Thank you for your concern. ‘

Before the account was hacked, Shatrughan had tweeted on the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday. Apart from this, Shatrughan also tweeted about Shashi Tharoor with his party. On the work front, Shatrughan last appeared in the movie Yamla Pagla Diwana: Phir Se in 2018. He has been away from films for a long time and is active in politics. Shatrughan will soon be seen with Dharmendra in the comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.



