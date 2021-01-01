Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked: Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked, profile photo changed and name changed to ‘Elon Musk’ – Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked and renamed to Elon Musk

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked: Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked, profile photo changed and name changed to ‘Elon Musk’ – Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked and renamed to Elon Musk
Written by admin
Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked: Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked, profile photo changed and name changed to ‘Elon Musk’ – Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked and renamed to Elon Musk

Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked: Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked, profile photo changed and name changed to ‘Elon Musk’ – Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked and renamed to Elon Musk

Former Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account was hacked on Saturday, August 21. The hacker then changed his profile photo. The hacker not only changed Shatrughan Sinha’s photo but also changed his name to Elon Musk. A rocket launch photo was posted on the profile. The biggest thing is that Shatrughan Sinha did not know that his own account was hacked.
navbharat timesIn ‘Sholay’, Dharmendra plays Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha plays ‘Jai’
When Shatrughan Sinha found out that his Twitter account had been hacked, he tweeted to inform his followers. He wrote, ‘Unfortunately some people hacked my Twitter account for a few hours. Fortunately, this case is now over. Please ignore all tweets and links posted about cryptocurrency. Thank you for your concern. ‘

Shatrughan's name has been changed to a profile picture.

Shatrughan’s name has been changed to a profile picture.

Before the account was hacked, Shatrughan had tweeted on the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday. Apart from this, Shatrughan also tweeted about Shashi Tharoor with his party. On the work front, Shatrughan last appeared in the movie Yamla Pagla Diwana: Phir Se in 2018. He has been away from films for a long time and is active in politics. Shatrughan will soon be seen with Dharmendra in the comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
navbharat times

Enemy

#Shatrughan #Sinhas #Twitter #account #hacked #Shatrughan #Sinhas #Twitter #account #hacked #profile #photo #changed #changed #Elon #Musk #Shatrughan #Sinhas #Twitter #account #hacked #renamed #Elon #Musk

READ Also  Why Jackie Shroff Had To Sell His House And Furtinure

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment