Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked: Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked, profile photo changed and name changed to ‘Elon Musk’ – Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter account hacked and renamed to Elon Musk

Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter account hacked, profile photo changed and name changed to 'Elon Musk'
Before the account was hacked, Shatrughan had tweeted on the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday. Apart from this, Shatrughan also tweeted about Shashi Tharoor with his party. On the work front, Shatrughan last appeared in the movie Yamla Pagla Diwana: Phir Se in 2018. He has been away from films for a long time and is active in politics. Shatrughan will soon be seen with Dharmendra in the comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
