A team co-founded by Black Lives Matter activist Shawn King is heavily involved in saving far-left San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Bowden from his June 7 withdrawal election.

Real Justice PAC, co-founded by King, is working overtime to keep Baudin in office as critics seek to remove him, citing his lack of criminal enforcement and failure to secure San Francisco.

A separate and lesser-known group, the Grassroots Law Project, has a vested interest in the controversial DA of the King and those associated with Real Justice, which was co-created by King and runs a criminal trial involving Boudin.

The Grassroots Law Project Campaign counts Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner as a member. Real Justice PAC has similarly worked with Krasner for two of his past campaigns, and in the process, campaign money has broken the law twice.

Real Justice PAC is now assisting Baudin through the San Francisco Against the Recall of Chesa Baudin PAC, sponsored by Real Justice PAC. PAC also sponsors the Stand With Chesa website, which seeks to recruit volunteers and support Bowden.

“Republicans, police unions and the super-rich are banding together to overturn Chesa Baudin’s free and fair election results,” the website said. “They want to build real security solutions, reduce incarceration, and reverse its progress in holding police accountable.”

The real justice-driven effort to encourage Baudin has received cash through a daisy chain of entities affiliated with the king and other group employees.

The most notable contributor to their San Francisco PAC is the Federal PAC of Real Justice, which has pushed $ 150,000 into its coffers. Its largest donor to the Federal PAC is Grassroots Law PAC, which paid Justice 200,000 to Real Justice’s Federal PAC.

Becky Bond, co-founder of Real Justice and Treasurer of the Federal PAC, as well as Treasurer of the Grassroots Law PAC, shows the filings.

Grassroots Law PAC, meanwhile, appears to be associated with the Grassroots Law Project, a non-profit king co-founded with criminal trial efforts involving Boudin and Krasner.

King quietly co-founded the Grassroots Law Project in 2020, which aims to change the law and “radically transform the American legal system” by electing progressive candidates in federal and local governments.

The group says it has contributed more than 235.5 million to “real public security solutions that could replace the police” in Philadelphia, San Diego, Phoenix, Austin and Houston.

In the summer of 2020, the Trinamool Law Project also launched the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission, which seeks to address decades of damage caused by law enforcement and prosecution overreach.

Baudin was one of three district attorneys tapped by the group as part of a three-city pilot program.

“Prosecutors have a special responsibility to promote justice and reconciliation with communities whose needs have historically been neglected,” Boudin said at the commission’s inauguration.

“In San Francisco, we’re working not only to make changes and develop policies that hold police accountable, but also to build trust with those who have suffered in the past due to a lack of police accountability,” Boudin said.

As part of the campaign, Boston-area district attorneys Rachel Rollins and Krasner launched the “Truth and Justice Commission to review the damage caused by the justice system.”

Real justice, likewise, was involved in Krasner’s election in the past. As a result of past efforts, campaign money has been violated twice.

The most recent incident, in 2021, involved the political director of Real Justice, Brandon Evans, who served as Krasner’s campaign manager. Krasner and Real Justice, however, have failed to make it clear that Evans – in fact – is not part of Krasner’s campaign.

Instead, Real Justice had front-load consulting cash in Krasner’s campaign when Evans worked for PAC, the Daily Beast reported.

Shane Kramer, executive director of the ethics board, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that “there was no way for the public to know how the Krasner campaign was paying the PAC for staff and other services, including its publicity manager Brandon Evans.”

“The flaws in the disclosure by both the PAC and Krasner campaigns create a lack of public transparency about how embedded staff is being paid,” Kramer said.

Krasner’s campaign was fined $ 10,000, with Real Justice receiving a 30,000 fine.

Progressive prosecutors such as Baudin and Krasner have come under increasing scrutiny for their lax enforcement in increasing crime rates.

A wave of cash from liberal billionaire George Soros often helps far-left candidates jump into their prosecutor posts. Krasner received significant support from financiers, who threw nearly 2 2 million behind his candidacy. He did not support Baudin.

Real Justice PAC has also worked on several races that Soros noticed.

Real Justice PAC did not respond to a Gadget Clock digital request to comment on their Baudin efforts.