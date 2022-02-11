Sports

Shaun White ends Olympic career with an emotional run at Beijing: ‘I wanted more today’

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shaun White ends Olympic career with an emotional run at Beijing: ‘I wanted more today’
Written by admin
Shaun White ends Olympic career with an emotional run at Beijing: ‘I wanted more today’

Shaun White ends Olympic career with an emotional run at Beijing: ‘I wanted more today’

It wasn’t how anyone expected Shaun White’s Olympic career to end.

White, a five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist, was emotional when he reached the bottom of the course after placing fourth in the men’s’ halfpipe final on Friday, knowing that this would be his last ride at the Olympics in a sport. where he wrote the script for success.

LIVE UPDATES: BEIJING OLYMPICS

“I just want to thank everyone for watching,” the tearful American said in an interview with NBC after the event. “Everyone at home, thank you. Snowboarding, thank you. It’s been the love of my life.”

Shaun White of Team United States shows emotion after finishing fourth during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

Shaun White of Team United States shows emotion after finishing fourth during the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

“I love you guys, I love you so much,” he said to his family, who joined the broadcast from their home in Los Angeles. “I wanted more today, but I’ll take what I can get. I’m proud. I spent my life – thank you.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

White was sitting in fourth after his second run of the day, but on his final attempt he fell on the second of two straight double-cork, 1440-degree jumps after clipping the top deck. He said his leg was “giving out” on him during the run, a harsh reminder that he was no longer the same 19-year-old who won gold at his first Olympic showing in 2006.

Shaun White of Team United States shows emotion speaking with the press after finishing fourth during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. White competed in five Winter Olympic Games and had announced Beijing 2022 will be the last one of his career.

Shaun White of Team United States shows emotion speaking with the press after finishing fourth during the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. White competed in five Winter Olympic Games and had announced Beijing 2022 will be the last one of his career.
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

READ Also  Ramos can cope with speculation over Real Madrid future, says Luis Enrique

White reminisced in interviews after the event, recalling the shock of when he first entered the sport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I had something to prove, and my sport was pretty misunderstood,” he said. “Everybody kind of thought I wasn’t really going to amount to much in my lifetime, in my career.”

Shaun White of Team United States acknowledges spectators after finishing fourth during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

Shaun White of Team United States acknowledges spectators after finishing fourth during the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
(Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

With tears still in his eyes, White received a standing ovation from his competitors.

“Everybody’s been asking me what my legacy in this sport has been, and I’m like, ‘You’re watching it.'”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Shaun #White #ends #Olympic #career #emotional #run #Beijing #wanted #today

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Relief and Redemption as U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team Will Play for Gold

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment