Shaun White Qualifies for Final in Snowboarding Halfpipe – Gadget Clock

Team USA snowboarder Shaun White qualified for the final in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe, notching a score of 86.25.

White crashed in his first run, ramping up the pressure for his second and final chance. White fell on the first attempt of his signature trick, the Double McTwist 1260, but nailed it on the second run.

White placed fourth, while Ayumu Hirano of Japan sat atop the leaderboard with a score of 93.25.

White is gunning for his fourth gold medal in the event.

“The Olympics, I mean, it doesn’t get any bigger, White said.

“For finals, we’re not holding back. Everything we’ve got. For me especially, I’m going to throw everything I got at it and see what happens.”

The final of the men’s halfpipe takes place on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.