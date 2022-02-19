Sports

Shaun White retires from Olympic competition: ‘This has been the ride of my life!’

Legendary snowboarder Shawn White has decided to retire from the Olympics after running in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

White issued a lengthy statement Friday, saying he had “gone down the half-pipe to the Olympics for the final time.”

Shaun White of the United States swings after competing in the men's half-pipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

“Typing it now makes me just as emotional as the previous Friday,” he said. “It brought me tears of joy. It was a rollercoaster of emotion and I was overwhelmed with gratitude. Closing this chapter of my life has gratefully reflected me over the past 22 years as a professional snowboarder.”

White thanked the late Jack Burton, one of the inventors of the modern snowboard, as well as his family.

“I want to thank Jake Burton and the entire Carpenter family for supporting me for so many years. Jack revolutionized the game. He gave me my first snowboard and my first sponsorship when I was 7 years old. She has been to every Olympics before. I miss you so much, my friend. Thank you, “he added.

“Thanks to my team. My coach, JJ Thomas, my physical therapist, Ether Lee, my Broad Technician, Kenny Kunalt and my trainer, Jason Walsh and many more. I couldn’t do it without each of you. Long hours of mental, physical preparation and The support has taken me to where I am today. I am still competing in the Olympics at the age of 35. It takes a village, and I am very lucky to have such a great and talented person in me.

Shaun White of the United States became emotional after the men's half-pipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo / Lee Jin-man)

“Thanks to my parents, Kathy and Roger, my sister Curry and my brother Jesse, who believed in me every step of the way. We are in a family van of 5, always trying to lift each other up the slope. Your guidance, patient, love (and not talking) because I am what I am, and because I am where I am. I love you. “

White also thanked legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk.

“Thank you, Tony Hawk. You were my role model at such a young age and I am grateful to be able to call you a good friend after so many years. You have made an impact in my life. Tony showed me the rope… Face redhead was not good to be around the baby).

White then rolled over, saying it wasn’t necessarily the end for him.

“Snowboarding was my first love. Like any new relationship, it was addictive. Snowboarding gave me a rush, made me feel invincible, filled my life with adventure. It gave me purpose and I was able to be creative. I was always one. Enthusiastic and Extremely competitive, I will definitely miss snowboarding professionally, but it will not end with you (me) traveling down the hill.

“I am so proud of the victories, defeats, ups and downs, blood, sweat, tears and everything in between of the last 2 decades because they made me today. I am humble and grateful for this beautiful journey. It is an honor and a privilege. It is my Life’s journey! ‘Leisure’ seems to be over, but for me it’s just the beginning.

“The future looks bright …”

White competed in the Olympics from the 2006 Torino Games. He won three gold medals in the halfpipe competition with his final gold at the 2018 Pyongyang Games.

Shaun White of Team United States shows emotion after finishing fourth in the men's snowboard half-pipe final on the 11th day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 11, 2022 at the Beijing Snow Park in Zhangjiako, China.

(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

In 2022, he finished fourth.

White said he will now spend his time and effort on white space and building products for the next crop of young and talented snowboarders. He launched the Lifestyle brand a few weeks before the 2022 Games.


