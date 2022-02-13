Shay Shariatzadeh John Cena’s Wife: Who is Shay Shariatzadeh Age, Husband, Family

Some Lesser Understood Truths About Shay Shariatzadeh

Shay Shariatzadeh is a Canadian designer that was born in the year 1989 in Iran. She holds Canadian citizenship and also resides in British Columbia where she functions as an Item Manager for Sonatype, a firm operating in the field of computer software program development.

Shay Shariatzadeh is popular as the sweetheart of the American Wrestler, John Cena. Shay fulfilled John Cena when he was in Vancouver in a restaurant where John was shooting for the film ‘Playing with Fire’ (2019 ).

John Cena with Shay Shariatzadeh after movie shoot in Vancouver

Shay Shariatzadeh started operating at the age of 18 and her initial work was as a sales connect at a firm La Vie En Rose, a Canadian lingerie seller. In 2011, Shay began functioning as a software program test engineer in Alpha Technologies Ltd

Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) in feet & inches– 5’ 6” Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Personal Life Date of Birth 1989 Age (as of 2020) 31 Years Birth Place Iran Nationality Canadian Hometown Vancouver, Canada College The University of British Columbia Qualification Bachelor’s Degree, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Relationships Marital Status Married Marriage Date October 12, 2020 (Monday) Family Husband John Cena Siblings Shay has an elder brother

Shay Shariatzadeh finished her Bachelor’s Level in Electrical and Electronics Design from The College of British Columbia in the year 2013. Since then, she has actually been dealing with the college as a mentor for the brand-new students, in addition, to aiding the college to construct a more powerful market and community.

John Cena started dating Shay after his controversial split with ex-fiancee Nikki Bella in 2018. The couple parted means as Nikki wished to begin a household with John Cena however he was not all set.

John Cena with ex-fiancee Nikki Bella

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were found by the paparazzi usually as well as they made their relationship authorities at the premiere of ‘Dolittle’ (2020) where they were with each other and also kissed on the red carpet. John Cena did the voiceover for a character named “Yoshi” in the film. Considering that the best, Shay was seen often with John Cena at his job occasions and also out for dates.

Shay Shariatzadeh as well as John Cena during a red carpet event

Shay Shariatzadeh as well as John Cena registered for the wedding celebration previously this month as well as reports have stated that they flew to Florida to obtain wed in a personal occasion gone to by just family as well as buddies.

John Cena is gladly wed to his gorgeous better half Shay Shariatzadeh! Find out more regarding the spectacular engineer right here.

WWE superstar John Cena surprised the world in 2015 when it was disclosed that he had actually covertly wed his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a personal ceremony in Tampa bay, Florida. Discover more about the Canadian beauty who took the heart of among fumbling’s most fabulous stars.

John Cena as well as Shay Shariatzadeh

Now a household name, John Cena is commonly considered one of the best professional wrestlers of perpetuity. In WWE, he has made a tremendous 17 world champions. On top of his extensive fumbling resume, Cena has now produced an awesome job in acting, bodybuilding, tv presenting, as well as also rapping. He’s now a bonafide film star, showing up in large motion pictures like Self-destruction Team and also Bumblebee. His Self-destruction Squad character Pacifist was such a hit, he’s getting his very own HBO Max series.

John Cena as well as Shay Shariatzadeh

Shay Shariatzadeh and now-husband John Cena participate in the best of ‘Dolittle’ at the Regency Village Movie Theater in Los Angele on January 11, 2020. Picture credit: AP.

Unlike her spouse’s prolonged job in the limelight, Shay researched Electric as well as Electronics Engineering at the College of British Columbia, where she received a bachelor’s level in 2013 per LinkedIn. “I have actually always enjoyed mathematics and also physics,

” she advanced Avigilon’s site. “My brother researched engineering in college, and also I bear in mind someday he got home with a job and also it was an independent automobile– which was it! I made a decision to study Design.”

Shay was a product supervisor at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company in Vancouver, Canada. “I talked to multiple Product Managers to determine how they got into their function, and also I followed their course,” she said in a profile on Avigilon’s site. “Today, I take pride operating in the video surveillance market because our products aid keep individuals as well as their properties secure, and that’s my little contribution to our globe.”

Significantly, Shay has stayed attached to her alma mater where she continues to function as an advisor. Part of her dutiess include creating and also maintaining “connections to UBC and also contribute to efforts to construct a more powerful market as well as neighborhood,” and also adding “to the future of design as well as innovation by aiding the next generation of leaders,” according to her LinkedIn.

Just how did John and also Shay satisfy?

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were with each other for a year and a half prior to tying the knot. He first saw Shay while recording at a Vancouver dining establishment where she was eating with a group of female friends and also had a love-at-first-sight moment. “There was one female I was checking out and also I couldn’t take my eyes off her … that’s when it started,” John said in an interview to Entertainment Tonight.

The couple began dating in very early 2019, as well as were first seen having a romantic dinner date in her native Vancouver in March 2019, while John was in Canada to film Playing with Fire.

Shay Shariatzadeh & John Cena

Shay Shariatzadeh and also John Cena are seen shopping in Beverly Hills on Jan. 14, 2020. (Shutterstock).

The pair appeared to have plenty to discuss, as their first getaways as a pair were long ones. 4 hour suppers typically suggest amazing conversation, and that plainly helped connect the wrestler/actor with the attractive engineer.

His following project took him to San Diego, where she flew in to fulfill him while appreciating a long-distance partnership. John was such a gent, as he was photographed personally taking her back to the airport terminal after the long weekends with each other and also passionately kissing her bye-bye. Shay at some point got a technology task working from another location to ensure that the pair had the ability to be together constantly, which companionship is now going to last a lifetime. We’ve got five things to find out about Shay:

They finally made their red carpet launching on Oct. 26, 2019 at the New York City premiere of his movie Playing With Fire, where they were both radiant as they grinned for electronic cameras.

John Cena’s Past Relationships.

Shay operated in Vancouver, CA in an engineering placement, far away from the limelight that was John’s previous romance with longtime GF as well as later fiance, Nikki Bella, 36. It seems that Cena opted for an extra subtle love this time around after the extremely public nature of his partnership with fellow WWE celebrity Bella, which ended in 2018. Both remained in a high profile relationship that started in 2012. John recommended to Nikki in April 2017, nevertheless, they never made it down the aisle– splitting in 2018.

Before Nikki, John had a couple of other high profile partnerships with those in the fumbling area, including Mickie James who he dated in 2007– and Lisa Marie Varon for regarding a month. At the time, Lisa was on a break from other half Lee Varon, that she was wed to from 1994 until 2015. “One of those times that we separated, I dated John for concerning a month. It was not in 2006 or 2007. It was 2002. I was wed yet separated. John was solitary,” she clarified.

John was additionally previously wed to Elizabeth Huberdeau. The former couple got engaged in 2009, and wed that same summer season. John and Elizabeth were notoriously personal about their partnership, an were seldom seen together over their three-year marital relationship. The exes separated in 2012.

Shay’s Leading Moments with Her Hubby.

John as well as Shay have kept their connection relatively low profile, but the elegance has sustained her partner at a red carpet event or 2! The pair looked so glam when they marched for their first red carpet look ever at the New York City best of Playing With Fire back in Oct. 2019. Shay is charmed in a silver sequin skirt and a blacktop.

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh make their red carpet launching in Oct. 2019 at the ‘Playing With Fire’ best.

Just weeks later, the two were out for an additional premiere– this time for his flick Dolittle. Shay was a red carpet pro already, slaying her appearance with a magnificent silver gown and fashionable side pigtail. She proudly positioned alongside John, who was beaming the whole time.

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh.

John, as well as Shay, impress at the ‘Dolittle’ premiere in Jan. 2020. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

While the COVID-19 pandemic stopped in-person premieres for time, John and Shay were back at it by Aug. 2021 for The Self-destruction Squad in Aug. 2021. The couple gladly smiled as well as positioned for cams, also sharing a kiss for the group!

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh.

Shay sustained John at his Aug. 2021 best for ‘Self-destruction Squad’ in Los Angeles. Both also shared a kiss for the cams! (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Moving on.

Thoughts of broadening their household appear to be on perspective for the couple. The Fast & Angry 9 star opened regarding potentially having kids in a brand-new interview. “I’m a little older, a little bit wiser. I’m understanding there is life and life exists as well as it’s attractive– and also I assume part of that is being a moms and dad, so we’ll see,” he admitted in a meeting with British outlet The Sunlight. This comes as fairly a surprise because of his solid stance against having youngsters with his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella, which eventually added to the demise of their partnership.

Shay hasn’t openly commented regarding whether or not she desires kids, however she does have an especially close relationship with her mother that has been a large source of motivation. “The best and also most effort lady I understand is my mommy. The biggest lesson she educated me was to be independent and defend the important things I desire in life,” Shay included a previous interview on her previous employer’s web site. “She is the factor I deal with to be the most effective version of myself, to be type as well as to never ever surrender– because, in spite of all the difficulty, she always grinned. She is my hero.”.