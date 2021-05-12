Shaylee Krishen Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Shaylee Krishen Gadget Clock, Peak, Age, Boyfriend, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Shaylee Krishen is an Indian actress and mannequin. In 2021, she appeared within the Amazon Prime Video collection ‘The Final Hour’ by which she performed the position of Pari.

Shaylee Krishen was born on Monday, 1 December 1997 (age 23 years; as of 2020) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. She was born in a refugee camp in Kashmir. Her zodiac signal is Sagittarius.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 5″

Weight (approx.): 55 kg

Eye Color: Hazel Inexperienced

Hair Color: Brown

Determine Measurements (approx.): 33-26-34

Household & Caste

Dad and mom & Siblings

Her father used to work in a financial institution in Kashmir. Her elder brother, Adithya, works in a movie manufacturing firm in Bengaluru.

Profession

She began her profession as an actor within the Malayalam movie ‘Urumi’ in 2012 by which he performed a cameo position. In an interview, she talked about her debut movie, she mentioned,

The Malayalam film Urumi, directed by Santhosh Sivan sir in 2012, was my first theatre expertise. I instructed my brother that day that he would see me doing a task in his film sometime. To my luck, it got here true.”

Later, she by chance met the Indian cinematographer Ravi Varman. He then clicked a number of pictures of her which he despatched to the Indian movie director Santhosh Sivan who chosen her for his movie ‘Moha.’ Shaylee has acted within the Malayalam movie ‘Bermuda’ (2021) starring Shane Nigam and Vinay Forrt. As of 2021, she is taking pictures for the movie Malayalam movie ‘Jack and Jill’ by which she bagged the position of Tara. She has appeared within the Amazon Prime Video collection ‘The Final Hour’ (2021) together with different Indian actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen, and Karma Takapa.

Information/Trivia

In 1980, Shaylee, her household, and hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits moved from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir to a refugee camp. Her dad and mom have been the descendants of a royal household who needed to depart their villa and dwell in refugee tents. In an interview, she talked about her troubled childhood. She mentioned,

My father was nicely educated. So, he might safe a job in a financial institution in Kashmir. It made it doable for my household to get a brand new home. It was extra like profitable a lottery for me once I obtained to make use of my very own bed room and washroom for the primary time. I used to be eight years outdated once I left the camp and our life began anew. However nonetheless, it’s painful to know that round 60,000 households nonetheless dwell in there.”

She additional added,

So, nothing appears huge for me and I don’t take success and fame into my head. My favorite place on the earth is my bed room inside the home that my papa owned after getting his first job.”

She has obtained a tattoo inked on the center finger of her left hand.

Shaylee is an avid animal lover and has posted footage along with her pet cat and canine named Sasha on her social media profiles.