Shaynna #Blaze #WINS #Celebrity #Apprentice #Australia

On Tuesday’s grand finale episode of Celebrity Apprentice Australia, Shaynna Blaze walked away victorious.

The ultimate two – Ross Noble, 45, and Shaynna, 58, battled it out to win funds for his or her chosen charities.

It was Shaynna who was victorious, elevating $326,000 and profitable a further $100,000 for his or her chosen charity.

The superstar who earned probably the most could be topped the winner after a tense board assembly with Lord Alan Sugar.

Comic Ross organised a high-octane financial institution heist expertise for his last problem.

It got here full with explosions, electrified stairs and a scary nob boss to get previous for the individuals who took half.

The Block star Shaynna in the meantime held a charity public sale, and struggled to maneuver the donated objects, together with a diamond ring.

Nonetheless she managed to search out some bidders on the telephone and handled the group to a singing efficiency.

In discussing how a lot profitable would imply to her, Shaynna stated she began a home violence charity, Voice of Change, as she was ‘not unscathed’ by home violence in her personal life.

Ross additionally obtained emotional throughout the board assembly, revealing that he feared he would let his charity down when he struggled to promote tickets at first.

‘It’s extremely private to me, as my spouse and I, we misplaced our home in a bushfire and the Pink Cross really supported us. Now I wish to help them,’ he advised Lord Sugar.

The British comic raised $83,500 for his charity after working his heist expertise.

Nonetheless Shaynna smashed the ultimate problem, elevating $326,000 – a complete of $426,000 with the extra $100,000 win.

In complete, she earned $475,000 for her charity, which Lord Sugar revealed was a report for Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

An emotional Shaynna was moved as she former co-stars congratulated her, telling the group that the cash she had raised would ‘save lives’.