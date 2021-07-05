Shazam 11.32.2 APK for Android – Download



Shazam is a music identification service in the form of an app with one-touch recognition. Open the app click the button and let your phone listen to the song or music that you want to identify. This app will enable you to find a song that you like by its music, so no more difficult searches to find your favorite song.

With the Shazam app, millions of users around the globe are able to identify the music instantly. It originally came out as a name that tunes app that would sort the music woes of the global audience. Shazam also offers the latest music charts from around the world and the top trending music in all the biggest global cities. So if you are a music fan and like to explore new stuff then this app is for you.

The downside about Shazam is that it requires the original song to identify, so you can’t just hum or sing into it. The developers of this app can look into this as it is one cool feature if it works. But other than that you can follow artists and see their Shazams, see music bios, lyrics, and personalized music news.

Shazam comes in a free ad-supported version and a paid ad-free version called Shazam Encore. The developers recently introduced a lighter version of the app (Shazam Lite) at just 1MB for low-end Android phones. The app also has the ability to recognize the music offline but you will need to download additional files for that to work.

Shazam Features:

Discover music.

With its music discovery feature, the app offers one-tap access for music identification.

Now users can sing along to their favorite songs or watch videos as well

Preview songs and add them to their Spotify playlists

With Shazam offline feature, users can even identify music when they are not connected to the internet

To find new music, take a look at the recommended tracks

With the Shazam Real-Time Loop feature, users will have the latest music updates.

Logging in easily allows users to sync their account over all devices

Connecting and sharing is easy

Offers connection with the Facebook account. Once done you can now also see what your friends are Shazaming for

To see what your favorite music artist is Shazaming simply follow them

You can now share your discoveries from Shazam onto Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Pinterest, Google+, and many more. Share your discoveries with your loved ones and let them know your music taste.

The app can also be launched on Android Wear Smartwatch. It offers users to watch their favorite artists and songs via android wear. You also don’t need to create an account in order to use the important features. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.