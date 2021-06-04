Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Director shares first teaser of film, featuring Zachary Levi in a new suit

Director David F Sandberg shared the first teaser of the unparalleled-awaited Shazam! Fury of the Gods on his Twitter fable on 3 June. It substances the silhouette of Zachary Levi in a singular superhero high-tail effectively with. The 17-2nd video ends with Levi humorously asking, “Why is it so shadowy? Doubtlessly would had been a correct recommendation to consider, worship, one light on.”

Sandberg posted the teaser with the caption, “Coming quickly…ish” and has left followers eagerly prepared for the movie’s beginning.

Coming quickly…ish pic.twitter.com/JWWFsXn5ch — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 3, 2021

Inside the sequel to the 2019 hit Shazam!, Levi returns as a result of the newborn-at-coronary coronary heart superhero. Whereas very miniature has been printed inside the video, experiences counsel that Levi’s distinctive high-tail effectively with will attribute some changes, equal to a gold band round his waist and a smaller lightning race rising out of his neckline.

Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler can be thought of taking half in pivotal roles inside the sequel. Mirren will play Hespera and Liu can be thought of as her sister, Kalypso. Whereas now not unparalleled has been mentioned about Zegler’s character, it’s a methods regularly linked to the characters performed by Mirren and Liu.

That’s now not the first time Mirren can be featuring in an motion movie franchise. Beforehand, she turned moreover a part of F9: The Swiftly Saga, the construct she performed the character of Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw. She moreover performed an assassin inside the RED franchise.

Shazam! turned a hit at the field area of enterprise, accumulating $366 million globally. DC Motion pictures and Distinctive Line are producing Shazam! Fury of the Gods which is anticipated to beginning out in June 2023. Slightly then the Shazam! sequel, Distinctive Line moreover has Shadowy Adam inside the pipeline. For this problem, Dwayne Johnson has been solid as a result of the traditional Shazam! villain.