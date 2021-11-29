She Fled North Korea for Freedom. Then She Was Arrested.
SEOUL – Song Chun-soon, a duck farm worker who spent two and a half years in a North Korean labor camp, said she was later forced to work for the secret police, the state security ministry. She then moved to South Korea in 2018. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part-time as a waitress.
Until South Korean counterintelligence officials got details of her past in North Korea, where she said she was involved in trying to lure or blackmail North Korean defectors from the South to return to the North.
Ms Song, 44, said she had no choice but to do what North Korea’s intelligence agency told her to do while she was living there and that she did not know she was part of a coordinated plan. However, she was arrested in May by South Korean authorities on charges of aiding and abetting North Korea’s state security ministry. Her case has given a rare glimpse into the secret war waged by rival Koreans against North Korean defectors living in the South.
Under the leadership of its leader, Kim Jong-un, North Korea is plotting to repatriate South Korean migrants to their former homeland, including recruiting people like Ms. Song. But counter-intelligence officers in the South are just as determined to thwart the North’s operations, scrutinizing newcomers from the North, like Ms. Song, to catch anyone involved in their efforts.
On Tuesday, a court in Suwon, south of Seoul, sentenced Ms. Song to three years in prison. Instead of enjoying her newfound freedom, she appears to be sitting in a prison cell in the south, a pawn in the war-dagger war between her old and new countries.
“When I came to South Korea, I confessed to what I did in the North to make a fresh start in South Korea,” Ms. Song said in an August letter, adding that she had sent her sister out of prison, who was also partisan with North Korea. South. “I was forced to do what I did – but they say it doesn’t erase the guilt.”
More than 33,800 North Koreans have migrated to South Korea since the 1990s. But since Mr Kim took office a decade ago, at least 28 of them have mysteriously resurfaced in North Korea. How and why they went back to the abyss to risk their lives is a big mystery in inter-Korean relations. (South Korean officials fear that some of the hundreds of people who have disappeared in recent years may have disappeared in the north.)
North Korea has used the returnees for propaganda, holding news conferences where they describe how lucky they were to escape from the “living hell” found in the South to return to the “chest of the fatherland.”
Ms Song’s arrest showed that South Korea’s counter-intelligence officers were not sitting idly by. Between 2009 and 2019, they arrested at least 14 North Koreans who had allegedly defected to South Korea, according to government figures submitted to the National Assembly.
Ms. Song told the court how she got to South Korea. A native of Onsong, North Korea, near the Chinese border, she was working as a broker when she was hired by the State Security Ministry in 2016 to help North Korean migrants transfer cash to their relatives.
While confronting her about her illegal work as a cash broker, the ministry offered her a better option: spending time in a prison camp or collaborating with agents. The choice was clear for Ms. Song, who was in a labor camp from 2007 to 2009 for the crime of entering China illegally for food in the wake of the drought in the north.
“She had to cooperate to stay alive, she had no other choice,” said Chun-nyo, her sister who moved to South Korea in 2019.
During a court hearing Tuesday in which Ms. Song was sent to prison, the presiding judge, Kim Mi-kyung, rejected her appeal, saying she had also helped North Korea’s secret police for personal gain.
During her trial, Ms. Song confessed to providing the telephone number of a North Korean defector from South Korea who she knew working as a broker to an undercover police agent named Yon Chol-nam. She also confessed to calling the defactor to ask Mr Yoon for help, lying that the agent was her husband and that he works for North Korean families trying to reach their defaulter relatives in the South.
With the help of Defector, Mr Yoon tracked down three North Korean militants in the South, prosecutors said. He called his North Korean relatives and tried to persuade them to return to the North. One of the defectors, Kang Chol-woo and his girlfriend, a South Korean partisan from the South, returned to the North from China in 2016 and later appeared on North Korean TV.
In August 2016, the ministry sent Ms. Song to China to spy on North Korean immigrants and Christian missionaries helping them flee the North. She gave him a code name: “Chrysanthemum.” But two years later, she fled to South Korea, where she told her debriefer what she had done for the northern state security ministry.
“She was cleared when she was released from the debriefing center to live a new life in the South,” said her lawyer, Park Hyun-hong.
However, Ms. Song unknowingly set foot in a fierce spy war against North Korean defectors.
Under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, North Korea has tightened its grip on China’s border, a key escape route for defectors. And its crackdown on South Korean TV dramas and music smuggled from China has intensified, with North Korean expatriates learning life in the South.
As a result of the crackdown, the number of North Korean refugees heading south has dropped from 2,914 in 2009 to 1,047 in 2019. The number dropped to 229 last year due to further border restrictions caused by the epidemic.
North Korea has called the defectors “traitors” and “human scams.” But his online propaganda channel has also interviewed family members who tearfully appealed to the converts and told them that Mr Kim had promised to forgive their crimes if he returned home.
South Korea has defended itself and captured North Korean agents who, in the guise of defectors, infiltrated South Korea on a covert operation to assassinate allied forces or bring them back to the North.
But South Korean counter-intelligence officials have a long history of providing evidence in the search for North Korean spies. In 2016, South Korea announced the arrival of 12 young North Korean waitresses and their male managers, billing their defection as a major uprising against Pyongyang. The manager later said that the Southern National Intelligence Service plotted to bring the women here against their will.
“Ms. Song felt that when she went south, she escaped the clutches of the State Security Ministry,” said Jung Gwang-il, a North Korean defector who led the North Korean human rights group No Chen. Counterintelligence officers are eager to do what they can to score. “
