She Fled North Korea for Freedom. Then She Was Arrested.

SEOUL – Song Chun-soon, a duck farm worker who spent two and a half years in a North Korean labor camp, said she was later forced to work for the secret police, the state security ministry. She then moved to South Korea in 2018. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part-time as a waitress.

Until South Korean counterintelligence officials got details of her past in North Korea, where she said she was involved in trying to lure or blackmail North Korean defectors from the South to return to the North.

Ms Song, 44, said she had no choice but to do what North Korea’s intelligence agency told her to do while she was living there and that she did not know she was part of a coordinated plan. However, she was arrested in May by South Korean authorities on charges of aiding and abetting North Korea’s state security ministry. Her case has given a rare glimpse into the secret war waged by rival Koreans against North Korean defectors living in the South.

Under the leadership of its leader, Kim Jong-un, North Korea is plotting to repatriate South Korean migrants to their former homeland, including recruiting people like Ms. Song. But counter-intelligence officers in the South are just as determined to thwart the North’s operations, scrutinizing newcomers from the North, like Ms. Song, to catch anyone involved in their efforts.