“She got scammed”: Twitch Streamers react to Neekolul showing off her $2 million apartment

On June third 2021, TikTok famous person Nicole “Neekolul” Sanchez posted a YouTube video showing of hew contemporary “$2 million dwelling.”

The Twitch streamer/TikToker lives in Dallas, Texas, and never too prolonged previously purchased an dwelling in a high-rise developing. On the other hand, Neekolul’s dwelling tour has did not provoke the net.

A spread of oldsters, together with relate materials creators equal to Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker and Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo concept that Neekolul had efficiently been “scammed.” Most of her followers additionally criticized the dwelling tour and claimed Neekolul might maybe maybe effectively be mendacity regarding the dwelling’s precise place.

Neekolul accused of getting scammed over contemporary “$2 million” dwelling

Neekolul posted the subsequent video on YouTube spherical per week previously. The video is an account for “dwelling-tour” of the overall $2 million dwelling.

She additionally advised her viewers that her brother used to be at present dwelling alongside aspect her, and “nested” within the lounge. Regardless, the relate materials creator confirmed off each and each room, together with the kitchen, an enormous closet, and a considerably luxurious toilet.

Neekolul used to be critically offended regarding the “examine” that her dwelling has, earlier than in a roundabout manner inspiring on to the “streaming room.” As a result of it used to be posted, the YouTube video has got 3.7k likes and a whopping 48okay dislikes. Of us comprise criticized the streamer and claimed that the house is nowhere worth $2 million.

Furthermore, Neekolul had earlier posted a characterize on Twitter carrying a t-shirt that acknowledged “Tax the neatly off.” She initially grew to reputation after posting a TikTok clip whereas dancing to the tunes of Senzawa’s “oki doki Boomer” track. Neekolul is a supporter of politician Bernie Sanders, with followers claiming that her latest posts purchase not tumble mounted alongside aspect her “liberal” persona.

Regardless, a choice of followers on Twitter additionally criticized Neekolul. On fully totally different hand, important relate materials creators HasanAbi and Mizkif additionally replied to the video, and each claimed that Neekolul’s dwelling would not examine uncover it irresistible place $2 million. Furthermore, HasanAbi concept that Mizkif used to be “copying his response and feedback” to Neekolul’s dwelling-tour video.

As will even be considered, the net didn’t acknowledge to Neekolul’s dwelling-tour neatly, regardless of the indeniable actuality that the relate materials creator herself regarded very happy alongside aspect her contemporary dwelling.

