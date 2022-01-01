She snatches her eyes and donates glasses, BJP mentions the steps taken in the interest of farmers, then Congress taunts like this

Farmers are as soon as once more getting ready to take the subject towards the authorities. At the time of the farmers’ motion, the authorities had talked about forming a committee on MSP, on which no resolution has been revealed to this point, because of which now the farmers are once more getting ready for the motion towards the authorities, in a TV debate about this. Congress spokesperson focused the BJP fiercely.

The truth is, in a debate on Aaj Tak, when BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi began counting the improvement works associated to farmers throughout the tenure of Modi authorities, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput retaliated strongly. The Congress spokesperson said- “It’s stated that no matter makes an attempt to insult the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering and their spokespersons by delight, they may reply to the farmers. It’s stated that the BJP does a lot favor to the farmer, he snatches his eyes and donates glasses.

In the TV debate, the Congress chief additional stated that BJP is saying that it has given so many lakh crores, BJP has given this cash from its residence. You saved the sugarcane cash of the farmers for 2 years. On the different hand, the interest on the farmers’ cash saved rising. Congress had carried out 175 of the 240 suggestions of the Swaminathan Report. After this, when it got here to implementing the relaxation, the BJP gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court docket that Swaminathan couldn’t be carried out.

After this, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi additionally retaliated and stated that Congress spokesperson is mendacity. Congress leaders are making false claims about the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report.

Allow us to inform that earlier than the UP elections, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait is getting ready to go to Lakhimpur. From there, he’ll put together the additional technique for the farmers’ motion. Farmers say that the authorities had promised to kind a committee for MSP, however to this point no contact has been made on it. The resignation of Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra Teni has additionally not been accepted but. Farmers’ organizations are stated to be indignant with the authorities about this.