She Was Music’s Greatest Teacher. And Much More.

For several months in 1916, the sisters Nadia and Lili Boulanger stayed together at the Villa Medici in Rome. A residence at the villa was generally awarded to the winner of the Prix de Rome, a major competition for French composers; Lili had won in 1913, but a previous visit to Italy was interrupted by the outbreak of World War I.

When the sisters arrived the villa was almost empty due to the war and they quickly got to work. Each was trying to complete an opera, and they found solace and inspiration in the creativity of the other. It was perhaps an unprecedented moment in the patriarchal history of classical music: two women, side by side, composed operas.

“They really leaned on each other,” said musicologist Kimberly Francis, who has written an upcoming journal article on the collaborator sisters, in a recent interview. “It was this unique partnership.