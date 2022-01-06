sheela se sushiela ban gayi didi Seeing Urfi Javed in salwar suit people were blown away video viral –

Urfi Javed, who came into the limelight with Star Plus’s famous show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, is often in limelight for her dressing style. Urfi Javed keeps posting something or the other on social media with new looks. She has also been seen trolling many times on social media for her dressing sense. Now a video of him has surfaced in which the fans are shocked to see his look. With the new year, he has also changed his avatar.

Recently, Urfi Javed surprised the fans when she appeared in a simple Punjabi suit. Urfi has surprised everyone with his transformation. A video of his transformation is now going viral on social media. In this video, she is wearing a floral print suit with a red dupatta. Seeing this suddenly changed look of Urfi, there has been panic on social media.

In this video that went viral, his simple avatar is being well-liked by the fans. Let us inform that Urfi has kept her long curly hair open in the video and has done light makeup. At the same time, seeing this look of his, the fans are not able to recognize him. There has been a barrage of comments on this new style of Urfi Javed.

Commenting on a user has written that ‘Mummy is not recognizing this’. So the other wrote, ‘What happened to Hey Urfi’. With this, another user wrote, ‘Hi Sheela se Sushila became didi’. Seeing this look of Urfi, users are constantly commenting. While some are praising him, some are surprised to see this look changed for Urfi.

Urfi always likes to experiment with her outfits. Apart from this, Urfi Javed has been seen talking openly about his depression and thoughts of suicide. He wrote in one of his Insta posts, ‘Many times in my life I have felt that the only way out of the mess is to end life. My life had deteriorated a lot. Failed career, failed relationships, lack of money had turned me into a loser who had no right to live.

He further said that ‘I still do not have a lot of money but now I have a successful career and I am still single. The only reason I am alive today is because I have never stopped. I kept on moving forward and am still growing. Of course I did not reach where I wanted to go but at least I am walking towards that path’.