Shefali Shah and actress Kirti Kulhari will soon be seen in Hotstar’s gripping medical drama ‘Human’! Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari will soon be seen in Hotstar’s gripping medical drama ‘Human’!

After the stupendous successes of Hotstar specials on the platform, Disney+ Hotstar has announced its upcoming spine-chilling medical drama ‘Human’. Starring National Award winning actress Shefali Shah along with supremely talented Kirti Kulhari, the power packed series is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh.

The gripping series has been written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee. Humans unravels the unexpected mysteries of the medical world as a series. The series is about the world of medical drama and its impact on people.

Talking about the series, producer and co-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah shared, “Human, I worked on this subject as a script for a film for 3 years and then I thought the subject was a film. The script is too big to be contained which will be only 2- 2.5 hours and that’s when I contacted Mozez Singh and gave him the script.

He read it and found it very interesting. Moses Singh took Ishani Banerjee on board, followed by Stuti Nair and Asif Moyal, and they started writing this particular show.

We wanted to make the series to accurately represent the medical world and also portray the characters’ personal relationships and struggles to offer a complete representation of this world. We are confident and hope that the audience will enjoy the story.”

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:10 [IST]