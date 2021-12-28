Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari starrer ‘Human’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar, release date announced

After Special Ops 1.5, Aarya 2, November Story, Disney+ Hotstar has started the year 2022 with the launch of ‘Human’. The series is a medical thriller based on human drug trials in India. The series features National Award winning actress Shefali Shah and versatile actress Kirti Kulhari along with a stellar cast including Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe.

It is a suspense thriller that unravels the unexpected mysteries of the world of drugs and its impact on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust and manipulation. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar special series is written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee.

The upcoming medical thriller drama produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd is slated for release on 14th January 2022 and will also be available on Hulu.

The fictional series depicts a gripping storyline involving fast-tracked drug tests for profit that involves innocent lives lost to greed. Touching on topics such as the value of human life, medical malpractices, the class divide and the implications of a fast-paced medical science, “Humans” unfolds in a tale of power struggles, secret pasts, traumas, and murders, the lure of making money.

Talking about the series, Producer and Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “Human Medicine talks about the complexities of human nature with the backdrop of the world of medicine. It showcases aspects of the unknown medical world full of suspense at every turn. does.”

Director and writer Moses Singh shared his experience working on the screenplay for Human, saying, “Human is a series that offers a very unique take on life and death. It questions the value of human life. And the extent to which human beings can go to escape from their grief, guilt and shame is shown. This was an intense project for me as it has many elements that resonate with me on a personal level and hence I am myself. Was constantly driven and determined to give the best. I am proud of what we have given.”

Actress Shefali Shah, who plays the lead role of Dr. Gauri Nath in the series, said, “Human as a series is extremely relevant and relatable in today’s times. When I read the script, I was struck by our current scenario, hospitals and vaccine trials. I was able to imagine the world. Gauri Nath is someone you rarely meet. This is one of the most complex characters I have played, and completely beyond my comfort zone. She is unpredictable and indecisive “

Actress Kirti Kulkarni, who plays Dr. Saira Sabharwal in the series, said, “It has been an exciting experience to play Dr. Saira Sabharwal. This is the first time that I am playing the role of a doctor on screen, a world that I am familiar with. because my sister and brother-in-law are doctors. I learned a lot from talking to both of them and other doctors. Also, Human is such a layered and complex story, it caught my attention immediately. Super excited for Human.”

