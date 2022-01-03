Shefali Shah talks about her character from the upcoming series Human

Disney+ Hotstar has released the trailer of its upcoming Hotstar Special Human which is a medical thriller based on human drug trials in India. The suspense thriller is a gripping tale of human, drug world and murder, mystery, lust and manipulation. One of the most interesting characters that came out in the trailer is that of Shefali Shah. Shefali Shah has played multiple roles showcasing the different shades of the human character.

In his own words, he mentions that his character of Gauri Nath in Human is the most complex of all the characters he has ever played. Shefali shared, “Gauri Nath is Pandora’s box. You don’t know what hits you every moment. She’s complex, unpredictable and indecent. Not only have I played a character like this before, but I can’t think of someone like her.” I neither know nor have heard of!

“Seeing Shefali as Dr. Gauri Nath in Human would definitely be a treat! India’s loose clinical trial rules are being used by a pharma to fast-track the development of a new drug, despite the fatal side effects.” Meanwhile, Dr. Saira Sabharwal, 35, gets a dream job at Bhopal’s premier hospital under the care of the iconic 45-year-old Dr. Gauri Nath. Saira grows up under Gauri’s tutelage and slowly the two women They begin to build a deeper relationship with their commitment to therapy.

However, a shocking discovery creates turmoil in their lives as their story gets intertwined with Mangu (20 years), a young migrant worker who is all set to wreak havoc on the medical system. ‘Human’ starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from January 14, 2022.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 18:29 [IST]