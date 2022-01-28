Shefali Verma Inspired To Play Cricket After Watching Sachin Tendulkar in Ranji Trophy Match Gets 10 Rupees in Childhood for Big Shots

Indian Women Cricketer Shefali Verma Childhood Cricket Story: Shefali Verma made her debut for India at the age of 15. He used to get 10 rupees for playing long shots in his childhood.

How did you get the inspiration to become a cricketer?

Shefali Verma, the strong opener of the Indian women’s cricket team, has achieved a feat like Lady Sehwag at a young age. His cricketing journey has been very interesting. Born on 28 January 2004 in Rohtak, Haryana, Shefali has made a splash not only in Indian cricket but also in Australian cricket (Big Bash League) at the age of 18.

Shefali Verma made her international debut for India in 2019 at the age of just 15. With her fiery batting, she won the hearts of everyone so much that she was given the title of Lady Sehwag. She is known for hitting long shots. In his debut match itself, he caught everyone’s attention by scoring 73 runs in 49 balls against the West Indies.

Let us tell you that at the age of 9, Shefali Verma saw Sachin Tendulkar’s last Ranji Trophy match with his father at the Rohtak stadium in November 2013. According to Shefali, she was so inspired to see Sachin lead Mumbai to victory that she took up the bat to move forward in cricket. Shefali, who took inspiration from Sachin, broke his own 30-year-old record one day.

Shefali scored a fifty in international cricket at the age of 15 years, 285 days. Whereas Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international half-century at the age of 16 years, 214 days. She is the world’s third highest run-scorer in debut matches. He scored 159 runs (1st innings – 96 runs and 2nd innings – 63 runs) in the Bristol Test against England.

10 rupees used to get long shot in childhood

Shefali Verma’s father Sanjeev Verma has been instrumental in making his daughter an explosive cricketer. It is said that when he used to train Shefali in childhood, he used to reward her for hitting big shots. Her father, who trained Shefali in long shots since childhood, used to reward her and her brother with 10 to 15 rupees for hitting big shots.

Shafali Verma has so far played two Tests, 6 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the Indian women’s team. His strike rate in T20 is 142.53. At the same time, he has 242 Tests, 164 ODIs and 687 T20 runs in his name. So far 33 sixes have also come off Shefali’s bat in T20 cricket. At the same time, his name is 3-3 in Test and T20 and 1 half-century in ODIs.