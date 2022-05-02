Shehar Lakhot: Chandan Roy Sanyal to Star in Navdeep Singh’s Amazon Show



Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has worked in movies like Sanak, Ray and series Aashram, is all set to be seen in Prime Video’s new series Shehar Lakhot. Chandan said: “I’m excited about diving into the neo-noir genre. As an actor, I felt challenged because this genre requires participation from viewers. I am delighted to be part of this amazing project helmed by Navdeep Singh, who is absolutely certain about the impact he wants to make with this murder mystery.” Panchayat Season 2: Jitendra Kumar’s Amazon Prime Show To Premiere On May 20; Check Out The Teaser Video.

The details of the role the versatile actor will be seen playing is under wraps. The series marks his foray into the neo-noir genre and he will sharing the screen with actors Priyanshu Painyuli and Kubbra Sait. Man Of The Match Trailer: D Satya Prakash’s Kannada Film, Produced By Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, To Premiere On Amazon Prime On May 5 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Directed by Navdeep Singh and written by him and Devika Bhagat, it is a murder mystery that revolves around a man who returns to his hometown with a hesitant mind; he has to encounter his past and prove his innocence. Chandan is all set to be seen in ‘Aashram’ Season 2 and a few unannounced projects.

