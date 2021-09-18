Shehbaz Badesha gets tattoo on Siddharth Shukla’s face: Shehnaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badsha gets hand ink on Siddharth Shukla’s face says you will always be with me

Fans and loved ones have not yet recovered from the shock of Siddharth Shukla’s death. While Shahnaz Gill is still in shock, her brother Shahbaz and father Santokh are also sad. Everyone is remembering Siddhartha Shukla in their own way. To support the girl in this time of grief, where father Santokh Singh had recently tattooed Shahnaz’s name, Shahbaz Badsha has tattooed Siddharth Shukla along with Shahnaz.

Shahbaz has tattooed Siddharth Shukla’s face on his hands, the video of which is going viral on social media. Fans are once again moved to see Siddharth Shukla’s smiling face in the tattoo.



One fan said, ‘Very nice memory.’ Another fan commented, ‘Be strong brother and tell Shahnaz to stay strong too.’ Another fan wrote, ‘I miss Siddharth so much today. Hope you and Sana are fine.

Shehbaz Gill shared a photo of the tattoo on his Instagram account and wrote, ‘Your memories will be as true as yours. You will always be with me. Will live forever in our memories.



Please tell that Siddharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September due to a heart attack. On the one hand, fans are saddened by Siddharth’s demise, on the other hand, they are also worried about Shahnaz. Everyone on social media is trying to find out how Sana is.