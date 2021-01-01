Shehbaz Badesha Pen for Siddharth Shukla Note: Shehbaz Badshah and Siddharth Shukla Bonding: Shehbaz Badshah came to the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ and since then they have had a good relationship with Siddharth Shukla.

The sudden demise of actor and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Siddharth Shukla on September 2 has sparked mourning in the TV and film industry. It is a big shock to all his fans. At the same time, people are paying homage to him on social media. Siddharth Shukla’s special friend Shehnaz Gill’s brother Shahbaz Badshah visited his house on Thursday and attended the funeral along with his sister on Friday. Now he has written a post for Siddharth Shukla on social media.

Shahbaz Badshah shared a photo of Siddharth Shukla from his Instagram account on Friday. With this picture, Shahbaz Badsha has written, ‘My lion. You are always with me and will always be. I will try to be like you. This is a dream now and this dream will come true soon. I won’t say RIP because you don’t. I love you. ‘ Sharing a photo of Siddharth Shukla on the story of his Instagram account, he wrote, ‘The lion is one and he will remain the same.’ Besides, Shahbaz Badsha has posted a picture of Siddharth Shukla on the DP of his Instagram account.





Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill were seen in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Shahbaz Badshah came to the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ during Family Week in the show and since then he has had a good relationship with Siddharth Shukla. Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill were also loved by the fans. The two have been seen together several times since the show and the two have worked together on several projects.

Shahbaz’s Insta Story

Shahbaz changed the DP of Insta

Siddharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday. He was later born in a postmortem at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. His body was taken directly from the hospital to the cemetery for burial. She was cremated according to the customs and rituals of the Brahmakumari community. Along with his family, Siddharth Shukla also belonged to the Brahmakumari community.