Shehnaaz Gill Becomes Chandigarh Most Desirable Woman, Fans Say It is a Beginning To Conquer The World

Shehnaaz Gill Becomes Chandigarh Most Desirable Lady, Fans Say It is a Beginning To Conquer The World





Chandigarh: Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly a heartthrob. Ever since her Bigg Boss journey, she is ruling hearts and has turn out to be everybody’s favorite. She has now turn out to be Chandigarh’s Occasions most fascinating lady of 2020. Following the large information, Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter and wrote, “Thanks for making me Chandigarh’s most fascinating lady of 2020.. This is actually and solely due to the assist of you all. A giant thanks as soon as once more.” Additionally Learn – Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Thumkas on Punjabi Music ‘Deor De Vyah Vich’, Fans Name Her ‘Wow’

Thanks for making me Chandigarh’s most fascinating lady of 2020 ♥️♥️ This is actually and solely due to the assist of you all. A giant thanks as soon as once more. pic.twitter.com/VN3fDLq4Ky Additionally Learn – ALT Balaji Apologies To Shehnaaz Gill For Liking Derogatory Put up, Cites ‘Human Error’ — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2021 Additionally Learn – Shehnaaz Gill Replies When Requested ‘Do A Movie With Sidharth Shukla’: Kisi Director Ko Accha Lagega Toh Karega

A number of of Shehnaaz’s followers additionally took to social media expressing pleasure and congratulating the Punjabi singer. Whereas one in every of her followers wrote, ‘Big big big, my child is shining’, one other social media person wrote, ”From the Second I Noticed you on BB13 Flooring For The First Time, you might have by no means Given Me a Purpose to Remorse My Determination of Stanning You!!!”

I’m Very Proud Of You✨✨✨✨#MostDesirableWomanShehnaaz https://t.co/xbB07SJRjJ — Nilam Chaudhari ✨ (@NilamCh93512856) May 29, 2021

Congratulations Queen U R Trending At No. 1 Nd Ur #Shehnaazians Loves U So A lot ❤ @ishehnaaz_gill #MostDesirableWomanShehnaaz https://t.co/qd4Sk7VI4V — (@Bhumi_urs1) May 29, 2021

On being requested what makes her probably the most fascinating lady, Shehnaaz advised ETimes that she is actual and it’s her distinctive character that makes her folks’s favorite. “I’m actual and current the actual aspect of me to the world. Folks join with actual folks. For my part, a distinctive character makes for a fascinating trait. That is fascinating as a result of folks need to be like that individual,” she stated.

On the work entrance, Shehnaaz Gill completed taking pictures for the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa final month in Canada. The film will hit the theatres on Dussehra this 12 months.