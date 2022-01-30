Shehnaaz Gill Birthday Shehnaaz Gill had left home for acting life changed with a show

Actress Shahnaz Gill is celebrating her 28th birthday today. On this occasion, today we are going to tell you some unheard stories about him.

Actress Shahnaz Gill has become quite famous today. Shehnaz Gill started her career with Punjabi film industry. Shahnaz is also called Katrina Kaif of Punjab among fans. Shahnaz Gill has also been a contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and got tremendous popularity through this show. At the same time, today is Shahnaz Gill’s birthday and today she has turned 28 years old.

Shahnaz Gill was born in Chandigarh. Shehnaaz wanted to act since childhood and hence she started modeling at a very young age. But Shahnaz Gill’s family did not want him to act. His family wanted him to get married and settle down. He himself told about this in Bigg Boss 13. During that time he had said that he had entered the acting world against the wishes of his family.

Shahnaz Gill had further told that ‘The family members wanted to get me married, but I wanted to make a career in acting and remained adamant on this. She had further said that when I used to come back after shooting late at night, there used to be a lot of fights in the house. I have frequent fights with my family members and that’s why I didn’t even get married. After that I left my house and did not keep any relation with anyone. At the same time, when I became famous and my popularity started increasing, then my family was very proud of me and they took me back home.

Let us tell you, Shahnaz has completed her studies in Punjab itself, she has graduated from a university of the same. After this, he devoted his full attention to acting and in the year 2015, he was seen in the music video ‘Shiv Di Kitab’, which was sung by Gurvinder Brar. On the other hand, Shahnaz got success and recognition with ‘Majhe Di Jatti’. Later she was also seen in Garry Sandhu’s popular music video ‘Holly-Holly’.

Significantly, Shahnaz Gill got recognition in the Hindi industry from ‘Bigg Boss 13’. His popularity increased tremendously with this show and his entire career shone. Shehnaaz Gill was also accompanied by Siddharth Shukla in this show and during this show both of them came close. The pair was very much liked by the audience during the show. The fans used to fondly call the pair of Shahnaz and Siddharth as Sidnaz. The love-filled moments of both of them became quite viral on social media.