shehnaaz gill bold photoshoot: shehnaaz gill did her gorgeous photoshoot and now the photos are beautiful too

Shahnaz Gill has done her super glamorous photoshoot, the photos of which she has shared with fans on Instagram. These photos of Shahnaz are very bold, in which she is seen giving many killer poses. Fans are looking at this western look of their Shahnaz Gill. Among them are fans who are crazy about his desi style.



Many fans have been surprised to see him in this new look and many are talking in the comments as if the dream has come true. Here we have brought some old pictures of Shahnaz, in which her style is very different from today. However, there was still a craze among the people about Shahnaz.

Photos after and now by Shahnaz Gill (All photos: Shehnaz Gill Instagram)

We will tell you that Shahnaz was previously confined to the world of Punjabi music videos, but ‘Bigg Boss 13’ gave her the character she deserved. Shahnaz Gill won the hearts of the audience on national television with her magical style and she proved that she is full of talent. Shahnaz is not only a great model but also a good singer and actor.

People liked Shahnaz’s pairing with Siddharth Shukla in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ very well. Even after the show, the duo appeared in a music video, which people liked very much. Shahnaz and Siddharth appeared in Tony Kakkad’s ‘Shona Shona’ and rapper Badshah’s ‘Fly’. Once again, the duo stunned the fans.

Recently both of them arrived as judges in the dance reality show Dance Diva 3. Where many beautiful performances on stage won the hearts of the audience.

