Shehnaaz Gill Childhood Photo Gone Viral on Social Media | Shehnaaz Gill looked like this during school days, can’t believe seeing the photo

New Delhi: Ever since Shehnaaz Gill has participated in Bigg Boss, her luck has turned. The actress is getting constant work and her photoshoots keep her raging on social media. Recently, the photo of Shahnaz Gill’s school days is going viral. In which the actress is looking amazingly cute.

Shehnaaz’s childhood photo

A photo of Shehnaaz Gill Childhood Photo is doing the rounds on social media. Looking at this picture, it looks like it is a photo of his school. Shahnaz is wearing a red sweater in the photo and is carrying a blue coat. Another girl is seen in a red suit with Shehnaaz Gill.

Promising Face Award

Let us tell you, Shehnaaz Gill Award was also recently awarded the Promising Face Award. Apart from this, he was also given the Economic Times Award. Actor Arjun Kapoor was hosting this show.

won hearts of the audience

Shehnaaz Gill could not win the Big Boss show but she definitely made a different identity in the industry, winning the hearts of millions of viewers. She was also recently seen on the cover of Filmfare which was shot by renowned photographer Dabboo Ratnani. For this shoot, the actress had adopted a firangi form.

Will be seen in courage

If we talk about Shehnaaz Gill’s workfront, then Shahnaz Gill is going to be seen in the film ‘Hausla Rakh’. In this film, she will be seen opposite Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. Singer Diljit Dosanjh is producing this film. The film can be released by the end of this year.

