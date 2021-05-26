Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Thumkas on Punjabi Song Deor De Vyah Vich, Fans Call Her Wow



Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has handled followers along with her energetic efficiency on the Punjabi marriage ceremony music ‘Deor De Vyah Vich’. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video the place she might be seen flaunting her killer dance strikes on the Punjabi music. She might be seen clad in black-pink ethnic put on teamed up with a standard crimson dupatta. The video has already fetched over one lakh likes and goes viral. Additionally Learn – Instagram Rolls Out Hiding Like Counts For Indian Customers

Watch Video Right here:

Her followers dropped feedback corresponding to ‘cutest’, ‘beautiful dance’ amongst others.

One consumer commented, “Heartbeat on excessive mode…..kahi mera coronary heart assault na jaaye.”

“Wowwwwww punjaban again”, wrote one other.

She usually shares her beautiful footage on Instagram. After her exit from Bigg Boss 13 home, she misplaced oodles of weight and was lauded for her inspiring transformation.

In the meantime, she can be subsequent seen in an upcoming Punjabi movie co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal, and Sonam Bajwa.