Shehnaaz Gill is part of Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot, Sidharth Shukla cant take his eyes off | Shehnaaz Gill becomes Dabboo Ratnani’s model, Sidharth Shukla will also be seen slaying style

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill has been in constant limelight ever since she came out of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. Sometimes she remains in the discussion about her relationship with Siddharth Shukla and sometimes about her weight loss journey. Now Shahnaz has once again come into the limelight. This time she is dominated by her recent photoshoot. Although Shahnaz is a part of many photoshoots, but this time her photoshoot coming to the fore is going to be special.

Shehnaz became Dabboo’s model

Shehnaaz Gill has become the model of Bollywood’s famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Bollywood heroines definitely want to get their pictures taken from Dabboo Ratnani. The actress gets this opportunity after waiting for years, but Shahnaz Gill has been very lucky in this matter. In the early days of her career, Shahnaz got a chance to click pictures from Dabboo Ratnani. This photoshoot of her is not a part of the toplake calendar shoot, but it is going to be a fun experience for Shahnaz nonetheless.

a glimpse of

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared a glimpse of a photoshoot with Shehnaaz Gill on social media. He has posted a BTS video, in which Shahnaz is seen posing on the wall. Shahnaz is seen wearing a white shirt and multicolor pants in this video. At the same time, Shehnaz’s scattered julfas are making her even more beautiful.

Dabboo praises Shehnaaz

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani, while posting the BTS video on social media, wrote, ‘You can do magic yourself with the beautiful Shehnaaz Gill.’ The video has gone viral as soon as it comes on social media. Dabboo Ratnani’s wife Manisha Ratnani has also commented on the post. He wrote, ‘Can’t wait for the release of the pictures anymore….more than one picture.’

Fans got excited

Fans have become excited after hearing the news of Shehnaaz Gill’s collaboration with photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Fans are expressing happiness on social media. Let us tell you, Shahnaz Gill will soon be seen in the Punjabi film ‘Hausla Rakh’ with Diljit Dosanjh. She was last seen in the song ‘Fly’ with Badshah, which was shot in Kashmir.

