Shehnaaz Gill joins Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Ayush Sharma | Shahnaz Gill’s entry in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan’s heart was won in the first meeting itself It is worth noting that Shahnaz Gill had stepped into the Hindi film industry from the country’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz Gill was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and as soon as she came on stage she described herself as Katrina Kaif of Punjab. Shehnaaz won the heart of Salman Khan on the very first day with her innocence. At the same time, as soon as she came home, she became everyone’s favorite because she had a clean heart, which people liked very much. After the death of Siddharth Shukla, people gave encouragement Shehnaaz Gill met Siddharth Shukla in Bigg Boss house and discussions about their friendship started happening everywhere. Their innocent friendship was liked by the fans so much that the pair of Sidnaz started being named together. Some people called it love and some only friendship but the two never separated from each other. done a lot of work together Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill often appeared together after exiting the Bigg Boss house. At the same time, he got a plethora of projects. Seeing the popularity of Sid Naaz, many music companies made music videos with him. The music videos of both of them start trending as soon as they are released. Fans like their pair so much. After the death of Siddharth, the sympathy of the whole country was with Shahnaz. READ Also BTS’ J-Hope Fails to Remember Conan O'Brien, Calls Him ‘Curtain’; Watch Hilarious Reaction of Talk Show Host in Video --> -->

won hearts in bigg boss

Bigg Boss 13 gave Bharat such a star who won everyone’s heart as soon as he came on TV. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who describes herself as the Katrina Kaif of Punjab, her innocence and innocence made her a star as soon as she arrived and Shehnaaz won the hearts of millions of fans with Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz Gill was the most entertaining member in the season of Bigg Boss 13. So much so that even Siddhartha could not remain angry with him for a long time.

comeback in punjabi industry

Shehnaaz Gill made her comeback in October with the Punjabi film Hausla Rakh after the death of Sidharth Shukla. In this film, Shahnaz Gill appeared with Diljit Dosanjh and the fans of Shahnaz were encouraged by the fans all over the country. Shahnaz always had the support and love of the fans.

visible strength

During this, Shehnaaz Gill appeared in front of the fans for the first time after Siddharth’s death and promoted her film. Everyone saluted his courage and his co-star Diljit Dosanjh also became a fan of Shahnaz Gill.

Shahnaz blooming in the fields

Now Shehnaaz is preparing for a comeback after handling herself firmly. A few days back Shehnaaz Gill was in Punjab for a new project where after months her Punjabi Kudi avatar was seen. Shehnaaz Gill has appeared in some Punjabi films and videos in the past as well. While Shehnaaz was seen running in a tractor and waving chunni in the fields, she was also seen singing and dancing with some Punjabi fans.

