Shehnaaz Gill Latest Airport Look Gives ‘Too Cool for School’ Vibes in Brown Top, Beige Flared Pants and Dark Sunglasses! (View Pics)



Mumbai, May 7: Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill can slay in any outfit she sports — especially her airport attires. On Friday, Shehnaaz was clicked at Mumbai airport wearing a brown top and beige flared pants. She paired it with the brown belt and heels, imparting her chic style sense. Video Of Shehnaaz Gill Getting Felicitated By Brahma Kumaris Goes Viral On Social Media.

Shehnaaz even greeted shutterbugs and did not forget to flash her million-dollar smile while posing for cameras. Speaking of her airport look, it became more elevated with her black sunglasses and gold-tonned earrings.

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

As soon as pictures of Shehnaaz’s latest airport look surfaced online, fans took to their respective social media handles to praise her beauty. “She looks so stunning,” an Instagram user commented. “She’s the queen of airport looks,” another one wrote.

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shehnaaz arrived at the airport with a member of Brahma Kumaris. As per reports, Shehnaaz headed to Gurgaon for the launch of Brahma Kumaris’ campaign for ‘Empowerment of Girl Child’. Shehnaaz’s close friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla was a follower of Brahma Kumaris and he only introduced Shehnaaz to the spiritual organisation.

