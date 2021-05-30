Shehnaaz Gill Lauds Sidharth Shukla Performance In Broken But Beautiful 3





Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla again on-screen to rule hearts and his efficiency is Broken But Beautiful is already getting loads of appreciation from the viewers. Even his pal and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter praising his efficiency within the present. Additionally Learn – Shehnaaz Gill Turns into Chandigarh’s Most Fascinating Lady, Followers Say ‘It is A Starting To Conquer The World’

Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter mentioning that she binge-watched Broken But Beautiful 3 and that she cherished Sidharth Shukla’s efficiency. ”Simply binged watched BBB3. Happy with you @sidharth_shukla you’ve nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!!” she wrote. Additionally Learn – Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Thumkas on Punjabi Tune ‘Deor De Vyah Vich’, Followers Name Her ‘Wow’

Simply binged watched BBB3. Happy with you @sidharth_shukla you’ve nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!! Additionally Learn – ALT Balaji Apologies To Shehnaaz Gill For Liking Derogatory Publish, Cites ‘Human Error’ — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) (*3*)

Broken But Beautiful Season 3, premiered on Saturday and marks Sidharth Shukla’s digital debut. The present presents the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai – their love and heartbreak. These two characters are in full distinction to one another. He’s a struggling artist; she is a poor little wealthy lady. But sadly, opposites appeal to. Each knew what they wished, however not what they wanted. Ultimately, they each skilled love and heartbreak. The viewers is already loving the present and Sidharth Shukla’s efficiency in it.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home and developed an in depth bond. Their chemistry was cherished by all and viewers of the present additionally christened them SidNaaz out of affection. Since then, the tales of their friendship turned broadly fashionable. A number of days again, throughout an Instagram reside session, a fan requested Shehnaaz if she’ll be doing a movie with Sidharth to which she replied, “Kisi director ko accha lagega toh karega woh film. Aur uski aarahi hai abhi internet collection, acchi hai, toh aap assist karo (If a director likes us he’ll make a movie for us. Until then, his internet collection is releasing quickly, which is kind of a very good one, so assist him).