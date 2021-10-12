shehnaaz gill new photo from set: shehnaaz gill new photo viral from the set of her upcoming film honsla rakh: fans are emotional after seeing new photo of shehnaaz gill

After the death of Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz Gill has finally returned to his work. Shahnaz has started preparations for her next Punjabi movie ‘Hausla Rakh’. Now a beautiful picture has emerged from the set of this film, in which Shahnaz is seen kissing the hand of a boy.

This latest picture of Shahnaz has dominated the social media, in which Shahnaz is kissing the hand of a boy standing in front of his eyes. This picture is very emotional. Fans are making very emotional comments for Shahnaz Gill on this picture and are seen praying for her.





Recently, a promotional video of the same film also went viral on social media, showing the chemistry of Shahnaz and Diljit Dosanjh.



Shahnaz Gill had gone to London on October 7 for the promotion of the film. Diljit Dosanjh has shared a video on his Instagram account, in which he is seen with Shahnaz Gill. Shahnaz Gill looks happy in the video but still something is missing. Shahnaz Gill may be trying to stay happy during the promotion of her film, but the sadness is clearly visible on her face. It felt like he was hiding a lot of sadness behind his smile.



Diljit Dosanjh has already shared a video. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is deactivating a scene from the film. In it, Shahnaz Gill gets there and starts hitting him with a teddy bear. At the end of the video, Shahnaz Gill is seen laughing and smiling with Sonam Bajwa.