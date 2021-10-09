shehnaaz gill new video: Shehnaaz Gill Film Promotional Video: The promotional video of Shehnaaz Gill’s film has come out.
Diljit Dosanjh has already shared a video. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is deactivating a scene from the film. In it, Shahnaz Gill gets there and starts hitting him with a teddy bear. At the end of the video, Shahnaz Gill is seen laughing and smiling with Sonam Bajwa.
Notably, on September 2, 2021, 40-year-old Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack. Since then Shahnaz Gill has also disappeared from social media. He did not provide any updates on his work. The duo of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill was much loved by the audience in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. This is where the love of ‘Sydnaz’ started.
