shehnaaz gill new video: Shehnaaz Gill Film Promotional Video: The promotional video of Shehnaaz Gill’s film has come out.

Saddened by the demise of actor Siddharth Shukla, his best friend Shehnaz Gill has finally returned to work after more than a month. After the death of Siddharth Shukla, she started staying away from people. Currently, Shahnaz Gill is promoting ‘Hausla Rakh’ in London with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. A cute video of Shahnaz Gill has surfaced on social media. Fans are very happy to see Shahnaz Gill so happy.

Shahnaz Gill went to London on 7 October to complete her work. Diljit Dosanjh shared a video on his Instagram account. In this he is seen with Shahnaz Gill. In the video, Shahnaz Gill looks happy. Shahnaz Gill may be trying to be happy during the promotion of her film but there is no charm in her smile and sadness is evident in her eyes.





Diljit Dosanjh has already shared a video. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is deactivating a scene from the film. In it, Shahnaz Gill gets there and starts hitting him with a teddy bear. At the end of the video, Shahnaz Gill is seen laughing and smiling with Sonam Bajwa.



Notably, on September 2, 2021, 40-year-old Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack. Since then Shahnaz Gill has also disappeared from social media. He did not provide any updates on his work. The duo of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill was much loved by the audience in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. This is where the love of ‘Sydnaz’ started.