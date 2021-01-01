Shehnaaz Gill openly challenges Sidharth Shukla – know why





A few days in the past, the LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse problem, thrown by Sunil Grover and Gaurav Gera, caught Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s consideration. He had tweeted saying that he would have simply gained the problem since it’s fairly troublesome to make him chortle. Sunil Grover had stated that the problem shouldn’t be as simple because it seems to be. The banter was then adopted with Gaurav Gera and Shehnaaz Gill additionally becoming a member of in. The much-loved TV couple have now shocked followers by dropping a video collaborating in a LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse Problem. Additionally Learn – 5 of probably the most VIRAL moments of Sidnaaz aka Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill that grabbed headlines since Bigg Boss – watch video

They related on a Zoom name and shaped two groups of two every – Sidharth and Sunil v/s Shehnaaz and Gaurav. On this enjoyable video, Shehnaaz could be seen openly difficult Sidharth that she’s going to make him chortle and crack-up, at any value. From PJs and shayaris to quirky one liners and signature statements, Shehnaaz and Sidharth did not go away a stone unturned to tickle viewers humorous bone. Have a look. Additionally Learn – Sidharth Shukla is floored by Shehnaaz Gill’s English in her newest endorsement

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared a love-hate relationship on Bigg Boss 13. Followers cherished their chemistry and shortly labelled them SidNaaz. They had been a relentless help to one another though they claimed that they had been simply mates. After the present, they got here out with two music movies, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Additionally Learn – Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz followers declared because the Greatest Fandom on the earth

As Shehnaaz turned producer together with her newest music video, Little Star, that includes her Shehbaz Badesha and Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, a proud Sidharth requested Shehnaaz to recollect him for work. “Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video cherished the music and also you … didn’t know you had been so proficient..maintain doing higher @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve change into a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. pleased with you,” he tweeted.

On the work entrance, Sidharth can be seen in his upcoming internet sequence Damaged However Lovely 3 which additionally stars Sonia Rathee within the lead. Shehnaaz can be seen within the Diljit Dosanjh starrer Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. The movie additionally stars Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal. Different particulars in regards to the movie are nonetheless beneath wraps.

