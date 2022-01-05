Shehnaaz gill video first time talk about sidharth shukla death brahmakumari bk shivani. shehnaaz gill video first time talk about sidharth shukla death brahmakumari bk shivani

taught me a lot in life

Shahnaz Gill said that I had a lot of confidence. I was very young at that time. Spirit has taught me a lot in life. God introduced me to that soul and kept us together like friends. So that he can teach me something in life.

Remembering Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz said that I learned a lot in the last two years. My path was going to lead to God. Because of this the soul came into my life. He introduced me to people like you. I can handle everything firmly. I am very strong now.

Regarding Siddharth, Shahnaz Gill further said that his journey has been completed. His clothes have changed. He has come somewhere. His face has changed. He has come in this form. He has lost contact with me. But maybe it will continue. Shahnaz Gill also said in the end that I always thought that the soul has given me so much knowledge. I could not understand people. you

Let us tell you that Shahnaz Gill openly talked about life after death in this video and there was a relief on his face. Everyone is aware that Shahnaz Gill was badly broken after Siddharth Shukla’s death on 2 September 2021 due to heart attack. In such a situation, the way Shahnaz Gill has raised himself again is commendable. You can see the full VIDEO of Shahnaz Gill here.