shehnaaz gill visits orphanage before sidharth shukla birthday watch her rare public appearance | Shahnaz Gill reached the orphanage before Siddharth Shukla’s birthday, was seen smiling with the children

Television oi – Varsha Rani

Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla died on 2 September 2021 due to a heart attack. Siddharth’s death had shocked everyone. Shahnaz Gill and his family were most saddened by his departure. If Siddharth Shukla was alive today, he would be celebrating his 41st birthday on 12th December.

Shahnaz Gill reached the orphanage before the date of birth of Siddharth Shukla. Shahnaz Gill reached Amritsar’s orphanage to forget the grief of Siddharth Shukla, who made a special place in ‘Balika Vadhu’ to ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Where she was seen helping needy children and spending time with them.

Ahead of Sidharth’s birthday, Shehnaaz Gill visited an orphanage on Tuesday night. For the first time after the death of Siddharth, Shahnaz Gill appeared in public for the first time. She is seen smiling and giving gifts to the children in the orphanage.

This video of Shahnaz Gill smiling while playing with children is becoming quite viral. Fans shared these videos of Shahnaz Gill fiercely. Also praised Punjabi singer and actress.

Let us tell you that recently Shehnaaz Gill appeared in Hausla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. The film did great business at the Punjab box office. Also, Shahnaz Gill’s performance was highly praised.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 13:57 [IST]