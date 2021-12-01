Entertainment

shehnaaz gill visits orphanage before sidharth shukla birthday watch her rare public appearance | Shahnaz Gill reached the orphanage before Siddharth Shukla’s birthday, was seen smiling with the children

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
shehnaaz gill visits orphanage before sidharth shukla birthday watch her rare public appearance | Shahnaz Gill reached the orphanage before Siddharth Shukla’s birthday, was seen smiling with the children
Written by admin
shehnaaz gill visits orphanage before sidharth shukla birthday watch her rare public appearance | Shahnaz Gill reached the orphanage before Siddharth Shukla’s birthday, was seen smiling with the children

shehnaaz gill visits orphanage before sidharth shukla birthday watch her rare public appearance | Shahnaz Gill reached the orphanage before Siddharth Shukla’s birthday, was seen smiling with the children

breadcrumb

Television

oi – Varsha Rani

,

Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla died on 2 September 2021 due to a heart attack. Siddharth’s death had shocked everyone. Shahnaz Gill and his family were most saddened by his departure. If Siddharth Shukla was alive today, he would be celebrating his 41st birthday on 12th December.

Shahnaz Gill reached the orphanage before the date of birth of Siddharth Shukla. Shahnaz Gill reached Amritsar’s orphanage to forget the grief of Siddharth Shukla, who made a special place in ‘Balika Vadhu’ to ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Where she was seen helping needy children and spending time with them.

shehnaaz gill

Ahead of Sidharth’s birthday, Shehnaaz Gill visited an orphanage on Tuesday night. For the first time after the death of Siddharth, Shahnaz Gill appeared in public for the first time. She is seen smiling and giving gifts to the children in the orphanage.

This video of Shahnaz Gill smiling while playing with children is becoming quite viral. Fans shared these videos of Shahnaz Gill fiercely. Also praised Punjabi singer and actress.

Let us tell you that recently Shehnaaz Gill appeared in Hausla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. The film did great business at the Punjab box office. Also, Shahnaz Gill’s performance was highly praised.

  • sanatuyaheenhaisong 1635493267

    Tu Yaheen Hai Song: Shahnaz Gill’s painful tribute, my Siddharth will always be there, Sidnaz will not part

  • gill11 1635339031

    When Shahnaz Gill became a bride, this color was shown in the old picture, seeing the fans became emotional

  • shehnajgill1 1635251214

    This VIDEO surfaced from The Kapil Sharma Show, fans got emotional for Shahnaz Gill

  • habit3 1634792637

    Habit Song: Siddharth Shukla’s last song, Shehnaaz Gill’s heart cried in the video, the incomplete Sidnaz

  • hd1 1634631213

    Shahnaz Gill beats Akshay Kumar at the box office, ‘Hausla Rakh’ made a strong record

  • untitled6 1634023940

    Shahnaz Gill, broken in the grief of Siddharth Shukla, decided to leave Mumbai? what is the truth

  • she 1633694337

    VIDEO Shahnaz Gill’s return for the first time after the death of Siddharth Shukla, fans said, keep courage

  • hauslarekh 1632976540

    The director of ‘Hausla Rakh’ told that Shahnaz Gill- Siddharth Shukla had a deep relationship

  • sidnaaz1 1586260364 1632313043

    After the death of Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz Gill decided to return to work?

  • untitled23 1632237808

    Siddharth Shukla passes away: Shehnaaz Gill’s video went viral, swollen eyes and discolored face will make you cry

  • sidsh 1631966918

    Shahnaz Gill’s brother made Siddharth Shukla’s face on his hand, fans got emotional

  • sidj 1631612196

    Shehnaaz Gill felt deeply shocked by Siddharth’s death, met Abhinav Shukla!

english summary

shehnaaz gill visits orphanage before sidharth shukla birthday watch her rare public appearance

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 13:57 [IST]


#shehnaaz #gill #visits #orphanage #sidharth #shukla #birthday #watch #rare #public #appearance #Shahnaz #Gill #reached #orphanage #Siddharth #Shuklas #birthday #smiling #children

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment