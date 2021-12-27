Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh shot by gun by two unidentified men in Amritsar | Two people opened fire on Shahnaz Gill’s father

rape case registered

Last year, a rape case was registered against Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh. A young woman had accused him of raping her inside the vehicle at gunpoint. A rape case was registered against Santokh Singh, after which his son Shahbaz tried hard to prove these allegations false.

cold relationship with father

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill talked a lot about her father on the show. She had spoken to her partner, Siddharth Shukla about her personal relationship with her family and told that her relationship with her parents is not good. However, after the death of Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz’s father was seen standing firmly by his daughter.

Shehnaz was away from social media

Shehnaaz Gill was away from social media and cameras after the sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla. Recently, on Siddharth’s birthday, he shared a picture of Siddharth with no caption. At the same time, after the death of Siddharth, his Punjabi film Hausla Rakh was released.

seen in the promotion video of netflix

Apart from this, Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared in a promotional video of Netflix after which she trended for a long time. Shehnaaz Gill also appeared on the poster of Netflix’s famous series Lucifer for this promotion.

Attended manager’s engagement

While Shehnaaz Gill was away from the cameras for quite some time, a few weeks back she was seen socializing for the first time at her manager’s engagement. Fans are expecting his return soon.