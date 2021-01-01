Shehnaz Gill Photo Siddharth Shukla Funeral: Shehnaz Gill Pictures from Siddharth Shukla’s Funeral

There are tears in Shahnaz’s eyes When Shahnaz Gill reached the Oshiwara cemetery in Mumbai, tears were clearly visible in his eyes.

Shahbaz continued to take care of Shahnaz Shahnaz was accompanied by his brother Shahbaz, who took care of him all the time.

People’s comments These pictures broke Shahnaz badly. One user commented, ‘Looking at Shahnaz, it seems that the soul has left the body.’ Another user wrote, ‘Heart is crying seeing this photo.’

Shahnaz faded After reaching Siddharth Shukla’s house, Rahul Mahajan also met Shahnaz. He had said that Shahnaz has faded.

Died of a heart attack Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday. He was 40 years old.

On Friday, his special friend Shahnaz Gill arrived for Siddharth Shukla’s funeral. Looking at her condition, it can be understood that Siddhartha’s departure has broken her badly. In the new pictures that have come out, she is seen crying and in a bad condition. People are advising him to work hard but these photos have really broken his heart. See for yourself these pictures …